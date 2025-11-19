With Help from Seton Hall University Students, Mercy House Distributes 600+ Coats to Those in Need

Smiles and scarves filled the halls of The Mercy House as more than 600 winter coats and other cold weather essentials were distributed to people in need during the Archdiocese of Newark’s annual Winter Coat Giveaway in early November in Jersey City, Newark and Elizabeth.

Staff and volunteers, including student helpers from Seton Hall University in Newark, provided more than 200 coats for men, women and children of all ages in each of the three locations. They also distributed hats, gloves, pajamas and other winter clothing. Additionally, to help community members save money and energy, The Mercy House offered PSE&G kits containing conservation tools, such as faucet aerators and efficient-flow shower heads.

“Times are challenging for many people, but it’s especially hard for those without the means to stay warm in the winter,” said Cheryl A. Riley, director of The Mercy House. “This event helps our communities prepare for the cold months ahead. And anyone who couldn’t make it is welcome to visit our locations throughout the year. We’re always here to serve those in need.”

The Winter Coat Giveaway is one of several special initiatives The Mercy House is hosting this month. Toward the end of November, the center will distribute hundreds of turkeys during its Thanksgiving Giveaway on November 24 in Jersey City, November 25 in Newark and November 26 in Elizabeth. Its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway will follow in December.

Founded in 2018, The Mercy House provides nonperishable food, clothing, baby supplies, furniture and assistance with finding work and housing for anyone in need. Its three locations in Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth serve roughly 300 people weekly. Those wanting to volunteer or donate, should contact Cheryl A. Riley at [email protected]. For more information, visit the Mercy House website.

The Archdiocese of Newark serves 1.3 million Catholics across northern New Jersey’s Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. Led by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, the sixth archbishop of Newark, the Archdiocese includes 211 parishes, 67 Catholic schools and numerous missions and ministries committed to faith, education and social service. For more information, visit www.rcan.org.