Youth Advisory Committee Proposes Public Transport For Teens

Citing a lack of public transportation in Maplewood, the township’s Youth Advisory Committee on Tuesday proposed that the Township Committee create a busing system for teens and youth to utilize after school.

In a presentation to the Maplewood Township Committee, Columbia High School junior Ellie Tamir-Hoehn and freshman Violet Kessler, co-chairs of the Youth Advisory Committee, said that a jitney or shuttle bus that could stop in general locations where students need to be for sports, studying, tutoring or jobs would help teens be more independent and self-sufficient and better able to take advantage of the town’s resources.

“Currently, our problem is that there’s a lack of transportation in the Maplewood township for the middle schoolers or high schoolers, because they’re either too young to drive or don’t have access to a car,” Ellie said. “We are proposing that the township create a youth transportation program that uses existing town vehicles to fill this need.”

The co-chairs pointed out that Maplewood already offers a jitney system for commuters and a bus for seniors, but is ”neglecting the needs of the youth,” and suggested that the jitney be used during after-school hours for students.

They said that approximately nearly a third Maplewood residents are under the age of 18 and many of those are unable to drive. Since a lot of parents work until at least 5 p.m., they said, it’s “crucial to implement a way for teenagers to get to their extracurriculars and outside-of-school activities.”

Violet said bus stops that would be most beneficial for students include the Hilton branch library, DeHart Park, the YMCA, Baker Street, Springfield Avenue, Valley Street, Prospect Street and the Underhill Sports Complex — “main hubs of interaction and interest for the students.”

“This form of transportation would be an excellent resource that would allow for students to be fully committed to their activities while knowing that they will have a safe way to get home,” she said.

A bus system for youth, the co-chairs said, would also be more environmentally and pedestrian friendly by reducing the number of cars on the road.

“Furthermore, this solution could also be an extremely great help to the parents that drive around town to accommodate their active child’s interests,” Violet said. “….We urge the [Township Committee] to consider this proposal and to take action to implement a busing system that meets the needs of its youth population.”

Committee Person Deborah Engel commended the students for their proposal and asked that the item be placed on the agenda for the next meeting of the Engineering, Public Works and Planning Committee on Wednesday, April 9.

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman told the students that she appreciated how they addressed students’ needs, parents’ needs, as well as getting cars off the roads and “also kids who want to be independent.”

“Because I think that’s what we’re trying to do here, right?” she said. “Raise independent, self sufficient kids.”