Facing Backlash, Inwood Place Developers Say They ‘Care Deeply’ About Maplewood

Facing backlash from some local residents and from town leaders, the owners of 161 Maplewood Investors LLC — which seeks to build a 65-unit apartment building on Inwood Place — are pushing back, saying they are not greedy developers but concerned local residents who will be preserving the limestone facade of the Bank of America building,

The group has released an FAQ (see below) about their proposed 65-unit Maplewood Village development — which includes 13 affordable housing units — saying that the project was carefully crafted and developed with the help of town leaders, albeit behind the scenes and not in public meetings.

The project came to light recently through the local Facebook group Oh No 65 which revealed that 161 Maplewood Investors had filed a lawsuit against the town last summer seeking a builders remedy. [The Fair Share Housing Center also filed suit against the township last summer. See both suits attached below.]

The Maplewood Planning Board then discussed the project at a February 19 meeting when it voted to recommend against including 11 Inwood Place in the Movie Theater Redevelopment Area. 11 Inwood Place is a parcel owned by one of the 161 Maplewood Investors principals (local realtor Reed Kean). Kean and fellow realtor Octavio Mendes both own the Bank of America building and its parking lot.

The developers contend that town leaders agreed they would need to add 11 Inwood Place to the redevelopment plan to develop the project. When the Planning Board voted against its inclusion on Feb. 19, the Board then needed to reconvene on Feb. 26 to vote on an amended Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, due to losing three affordable units with the downsizing of the Inwood Place project. The Maplewood Township Committee is holding a special meeting on March 11 to complete voting on the plan and related ordinances and resolutions.

161 Maplewood Investors consists of Kean and Mendes. In a “note to the community” (see attached below), Kean, who is the twin brother of U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-7), said they are “not an outside entity driven by short-term opportunity. We are residents who have lived, worked, and volunteered in Maplewood for decades. Over the years, we have supported local events, fundraisers, and civic initiatives because we care deeply about the future of this town.”

Kean also announced that former partner and fellow realtor Mark Slade had given up his minority investment in the 161 Maplewood Ave project, having recently “made the personal decision to part ways. Moving forward, he will continue with the negotiations currently underway to rent the original portion of the bank building to a local restaurateur that wants to expand. I want to be clear that Mark remains a respected member of our broader team, and we appreciate the contributions he has made to this effort and to Maplewood over the years.”

“Affordable housing is both a constitutional responsibility and a reflection of community values,” Kean continued. “We have a strong, experienced development team that understands the town, its history, and its needs. This is not a speculative venture assembled from afar; it is a team committed to responsible development and long-term partnership with the community.”

Kean encouraged residents to read a press release and FAQ (see below).

Local officials have had critical words for the developers. At the Feb. 26 Planning Board meeting, Mayor Vic De Luca commented, “In my 20 years that I’ve been working on affordable housing in this town, I don’t recall any of the parties of this organization or this corporation, these developers ever coming to me and saying, ‘How can I help build affordable housing?’” De Luca continued, “This is about development and they sued us and they’re using the affordable housing mechanism as a way to build a building that I personally think is too big.”

“I would also add that if the developers are really, truly interested in affordable housing, as they claim they are, and trying to use that as a ruse here, then why not put affordable units in 11 Inwood as it is,” said Planning Board member and former Mayor Dean Dafis. “It’s already zoned as multifamily housing. I’m happy to connect you to one of my housing providers — I work for the state of New Jersey — like a veteran organization. Let’s put six veterans there. That’s affordable housing and you get credits for that too. Even more credits, right? So let’s be real about what’s going on here.”

Planning Board member John Sullivan added, “I agree with the Mayor and Mr. Dafis. … I did not come here and, when asked to serve on this board, anticipating that I was going to be threatened by developers, developers that have finally shown their face. I appreciate them being here tonight and I’m glad that they’ll be here to see my vote.”

De Luca is currently running for reelection for his 10th term on the Maplewood Township Committee. Dafis recently announced his is not running again. Sullivan announced his intention to run for TC on March 9.

Meanwhile, Marc Leibman of CSG Law, attorney for 161 Maplewood Investors and for 11 Inwood Place, told the Planning Board that his clients “together with Fair Share Housing are parties to a binding settlement agreement at the Township of Maplewood” and would seek to enforce it.

Leibman provided several documents to Village Green for this story:

Finally, Leibman wrote that this last item is the letter Maplewood filed “after we agreed to an extension of the March 16, 2026, deadline. Because the court did not extend the time Maplewood felt ‘forced’ to take steps to protect themselves by adopting plans that violate the settlement agreement but which they hope will provide protection from the court.”

From 161 Maplewood Investors LLC:

Full disclosure: Mark Slade is a long-time advertiser with Village Green. He also has a 4% non-voting, non-profit-sharing ownership stake in Village Green. He has no involvement in editorial decisions.