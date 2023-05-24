8 Former & Current SOMA Elected Women Support Garnet Hall for 28th Assembly Seat

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green is accepting letters of support for candidates up until May 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. (email villagegreennj@gmail.com). The following is from Nancy Adams, Jamaine Cripe, Ellen Davenport, Deborah Davis Ford, Beth Daugherty, Celia King, India Larrier and Kathleen Leventhal.

Garnet R. Hall for Assembly! Women Helping Women!

She supported our elections, now we’re supporting her election!

The Primary Election is June 6th, Tuesday!

Garnet R. Hall is campaigning for election to the NJ General Assembly from the 28th District. The 28th NJ Legislative District will include Maplewood and South Orange, along with Irvington, the South and West Wards of Newark, and Hillside.

Garnet has a distinguished career in corporate management, and in government. For the last several years, she has served all of Essex County by providing constituent services as Deputy Clerk to Essex County Clerk, Christopher J. Durkin, and has been instrumental in securing access to the right to vote for all Essex County residents.

As Vice-Chair of the Maplewood Democratic County Committee, Garnet is instrumental in Getting Out the Vote and Educating the public, especially encouraging voters to vote by mail.

With Garnet, Maplewood and South Orange will be represented by a NJ Assemblywoman who is committed to each and every voter in both our towns, and who is passionate about goals to make our towns the best place to live and work. She is sincere, energetic and most of all a person of and for the people.

A life-long Essex County resident, Garnet and her husband George have lived in Maplewood for 35 years where their children were educated in the SOMSD schools. They continue Garnet’s legacy of serving others within their careers as a police officer and a nurse.

In her professional life as well as in her volunteering, Garnet is laser focused on doing the best possible for each of us and lifting up the people in her community. Her emphasis on solving problems, her ability to deeply listen, and her mindset focused on service, will continue to bring our towns a dedicated, competent representative in the NJ legislature, as Mila M. Jasey retires.

There are 3 ways to vote: by mail, early in-person or at the polls on June 6th. Find the information you need here: https://www.essexclerk.com/_Content/pdf/GUIDE-TO-VOTING-PRIMARY-2023.pdf

Want to learn more about Garnet? Go to Facebook:

Garnet Hall for Assembly: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=garnet%20hall%20for%20assembly

and Garnet Hall:

Please vote for Garnet R. Hall, Democrat for NJ Assembly on or before June 6th, Tuesday.

Thank You!

Nancy Adams, Maplewood Township Committee Member and Former Deputy Mayor

Jamaine Cripe, Maplewood Township Committee Member

Ellen Davenport, Former Maplewood Mayor

Deborah Davis Ford, Former South Orange Trustee

Beth Daugherty, Former SOMSD Board of Education, President

Celia King, Former Maplewood Township Committee, Deputy Mayor

India Larrier, Former Maplewood Township Committee Member

Kathleen Leventhal, Former Maplewood Township Committee, Deputy Mayor