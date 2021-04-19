ElectionSouth Orange

Academy Heights to Host South Orange Candidates Forum April 21

The Academy Heights Neighborhood Association is hosting a South Orange Board of Trustees Candidates Forum on Wednesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. The Candidates will have a chance to answer a number of questions on topics ranging from development, taxes, education, communications, and more. This event will be also broadcast live on YouTube.

Braynard “Bobby” Brown, Neil Chambers, Bill Haskins and Karen Hilton are the four candidates vying for three seats on the South Orange Board of Trustees this spring. Election day is May 11.

For more information on the candidates, read 4 Candidates to Compete for 3 Seats on South Orange Board of Trustees.

To participate in the event, register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q6vGFFv9R_uyG1yDaQ6XtA

Questions? Email academyheightsnj@gmail.com.

