South Orange-Maplewood BOE Candidates Bergin & Winkfield Post Podcast Series

Six candidates have filed to run for election to the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education on November 3, 2020. Five people are vying for three full-term (3-year) open seats, while one incumbent is running to complete the remainder of a term. At the editors’ discretion, Village Green is posting press releases from local candidates campaigning for election. Read Village Green’s Election Guidelines here.

Susan Bergin and Courtney Winkfield, who are running for Board of Education in the South Orange/Maplewood School District on the Collaborate, Belong, Thrive slate, have launched a podcast. The Collaborate, Belong, Thrive podcast is available on Spotify, Apple and Buzzsprout and a link can be found on the campaign website.

In the limited series podcast, Susan and Courtney explore questions of pedagogy, equity, governance structure and student experiences through informal conversations with parents, educators, local leaders and alumni.

This seasons episodes are:

Episode 1: Reesa Salomon, parent of two and past co-President of SEPAC (the Special Education Parent Committee)

Episode 2: Jennifer Seravallo, parent of two, author and literacy education expert

Episode 3: Rohan Kremer Guha and Jessica Canning, recent graduates of Columbia High School

Episode 4: Shayna Sackett-Gable, parent of two, teacher and math education expert

Episode 5: Frank McGehee, Mayor of Maplewood and Sheena Collum, Village President of South Orange, on the relationship between town and school.

Please look for Collaborate, Belong, Thrive on Spotify, Apple or Buzzsprout or find a link on the campaign website at www.berginwinkfield2020.com/podcasts.