BOE Candidates Discuss Budget, Facilities, Busing, AI, Sports & More

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The six candidates running for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education discussed a range of issues at a candidates forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Maplewood-South Orange and the Presidents Council of the PTAs/HSAs on Monday, October 13.

The candidates are:

Each candidate gave an introduction and made closing remarks. Between those segments, candidates answered 11 questions:

Question 1: What do you think is our district’s biggest challenge and how would you address it? (Most answers focused on the budget. Watch answers starting at 14:00.)

Question 2: What is your vision for a well-run school district? How will you know if the district is achieving that vision? (22:10)

Question 3: How can the Board ensure that every student has access to extracurricular, sports and after school activities? (30:02)

Question 4: What can the district do to better support students with disabilities? (38:22)

Question 5: When making long range facilities decision how would you balance fiscal responsibility with making equitable spaces for all students? (46:22)

Question 6: How should the district approach the use of AI in schools? (54:20)

Question 7: How would you handle situations where community opinion is deeply divided? (1:02:17)

Question 8: What do plan to do to support the continued progress of the Intention Integration Initiative throughout the district? (1:09:47)

Question 9: What is your vision for the future of busing in our district? (1:17:52)

Question 10: What do you think the BOE should do to bring more assistance to families that may need financial support? (1:26:00)

Question 11 (last question): What is the best thing about the SOMSD and how would you build on that strength as a board member? (1:33:38)

Watch the forum below or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@PresidentsCouncil-w6c.

