Collum, Jones, Greenberg & Lewis-Chang Kick Off 2023 South Orange Campaign

by The Village Green
The Village Green
South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, South Orange Trustee Summer Jones and first-time candidates Jennifer Greenberg and Olivia Lewis-Chang are running together unopposed in the 2023 South Orange municipal election. Collum is running for her third 4-year term as Village President. Jones is running for her second 4-year term on the six-member South Orange Board of Trustees, joined by Greenberg and Lewis-Chang. Election day is May 9. The ticket officially kicked off the campaign on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Read more below. From the Collum, Jones, Greenberg, Lewis-Chang campaign:

South Orange, NJ (March 13, 2023) – In a packed house of family, friends, community  leaders, and elected officials, the campaign slate of Sheena Collum, Summer Jones, Jen Greenberg,  and Olivia Lewis-Chang formally kicked off the 2023 campaign season on Sunday, March 12 promising a continued focus on property taxes, economic development, community engagement,  and sustainability.  

With March being “Women’s History Month,” the acknowledgment of four women running  together for the first time wasn’t lost on attendees. 

“For the first 100 years since being incorporated in 1869, there wasn’t a single woman on the  governing body,” said Collum, the first woman elected Village President in 2015 and seeking her  third term. “We’re still playing catch up,” she joked. 

L-R Olivia Lewis-Chang, Jennifer Greenberg, Summer Jones and Sheena Collum pose for a picture prior to their Campaign Kickoff at the Village Hall Restaurant and Beer Garden on March 12, 2023. (Photo courtesy of South Orange 2023 Campaign)

Collum went on to highlight the work achieved over the past four years, including over  $250M in commercial and mixed-use investments, a new Master Plan, compliance with affordable  housing obligations two years ahead of schedule, back-to-back bond rating upgrades, the upcoming  completion of the Baird Community Center and her hope to break ground on the new 21st-century  public library by the end of the year. She noted a 15% reduction in part 1 crimes compared to 2019,  an overall 50% reduction in crime over the past decade, and a laser focus on motor vehicle and  pedestrian safety, calling it a “banner year” for enforcement of moving violations. Collum is also  credited with launching the newly merged South Essex Fire Department, the most prominent public  safety consolidation of two towns in the State. She received the “Outstanding Women in Municipal  Government Award” in 2022 from the New Jersey State League of Municipalities for her leadership in  policy and advancing women in government. 

Jones, first elected in 2019 and seeking a second term as Trustee, is lauded for initiating a  series of cultural celebrations, including Black History Month offerings, and improving  communications and engagement throughout town. She also helped secure a Neighborhood  Preservation Grant, which will provide $125,000 a year for up to five years along the Irvington  Avenue Corridor. As Chair of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement, she led visioning  sessions for the Peaks on Irvington Avenue, the Vincent Monella Community Center, the  revitalization of Carter Park, and the Cameron Recreation Area. As liaison to the Community  Relations Committee, new volunteer management processes were created, and the group worked to  celebrate community volunteers by reestablishing the Villager of the Month program and the Village  Spotlight. 

Village President Sheena Collum speaks to supporters at the Village Hall Restaurant and Beer Garden on March 12, 2023 while (L-R) Olivia Lewis-Chang, Jennifer Greenberg and Summer Jones listen. (Photo courtesy of Joy Yagid)

“Moving forward, I will continue to focus on communication and technology, arts and cultural affairs, and pedestrian safety,” said Jones. “As a Trustee, we focus on specific areas but take  part in all decisions that affect the town. We need to be willing to collaborate, research, and step outside of our comfort zones.” 

New to politics but seasoned in community activism and volunteerism, Greenberg and  Lewis-Chang round out the ticket. 

Greenberg, born and raised in the Montrose section of South Orange, recalled returning to  her hometown and wanting her children to experience the diversity, inclusion, and public schools she had growing up. A resident of Newstead with her blended family of five, Jen has served in various roles, including past president of her neighborhood association, an active member of  multiple PTAs, and her synagogue, Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel. Most recently, she served as a Master Plan Ambassador, facilitating dialogue with community stakeholders on land use spanning the next 10-20 years. As a realtor, she hopes to support small businesses and provide more housing  options.  

Supporters listen to the candidates speak at the Village Hall Restaurant and Beer Garden on March 12, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Joy Yagid)

“I see a great need in our market for housing choice for people looking to downsize and stay  local,” said Greenberg. “As a Trustee, I want to work on the recently adopted Accessory Dwelling Units rollout and create policies that will provide for more condos and townhomes in addition to the  hot rental market.” 

Lewis-Chang, a 26-year resident of South Orange, has been passionate about community building and the environment for many years. Being the daughter of immigrant parents of mixed ancestry, she recalled her family’s desire to stay connected to the land, seek out the highest levels of education, and belonging.  

“My story is hitched to a painting in my office that says, ‘all roads are good,’ which comes  from indigenous voices on life and culture,” said Lewis-Chang. “It is on that road that I want to serve as a Trustee – to listen with intention and embrace others on this journey.” 

Having attained the highest degree in her profession, Lewis-Chang has worked for 25 years as a clinical psychologist and wants to focus on mental health and wellness, referencing that New Jersey statistics show a high rate of adults and children struggling, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Within the community, Lewis-Chang is well known for her role in establishing the community garden, where she serves as Chair and is also a Commissioner on the Environmental  Commission. She acknowledged the community’s vital role in passing a “greener and more sustainable baton to the next generation.” With a 6-month-old granddaughter and a 90-year-old mother, Lewis-Chang closed by emphasizing the importance of creating an intergenerational village where all needs can be met through harnessing unique experiences and wisdom. 

Candidates Sheena Collum, Summer Jones, Jen Greenberg, and Olivia Lewis-Chang pose with supporters at the Village Hall Restaurant and Beer Garden on March 12, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Joy Yagid)

The candidates closed by thanking everyone in attendance and announcing that upcoming events would be posted on their website shortly. Residents are encouraged to engage deeper in discussion as a part of the campaign’s listening tours which will be hosted in every neighborhood over the next seven weeks. 

The South Orange municipal election will occur on Tuesday, May 9, and polls will be open from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.

