Find Your South Orange-Maplewood Polling Place — and Vote!

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in New Jersey.

Find your local polling place here: https://nj.gov/state/elections/vote-polling-location.shtml

Local Elections:

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

Three of nine seats come up for election each year on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. The BOE election is nonpartisan. The candidates are: Regina Eckert, Nubia Wilson, Bill Gifford, Ritu Pancholy and William Meyer. Eckert, Wilson and Gifford are running on the “Students Come First” ticket. Pancholy and Meyer are running on the “Doing Better, Together” ticket. Find links for debates, questionnaires, campaign websites, letters of support and more on the five BOE candidates here.

Maplewood Municipal Election

One seat is up for election on the Maplewood Township Committee in 2022. After the Maplewood Democratic Committee endorsed two candidates, Deborah Engel defeated Kurt Kiley in the June primary. No Republicans or non-affiliated candidates have filed to run in the general election. The term of the seat is for three years. Read more about Engel here.



U.S. Congress

Redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census moved South Orange and Maplewood from New Jersey’s 10th Congressional district, represented by Donald Payne Jr. (D), to the 11th district, represented by Mikie Sherrill (D). South Orange and Maplewood residents voted in the 11th district primary on June 7. Sherrill ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Paul DeGroot won the Republican primary and will face off against Sherrill in the November 8 general election. Find out more about the Congressional primary on ballotpedia.

Essex County Executive

Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., a Democrat and long-term incumbent (2003) Essex County Executive, is running for re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer, who previously ran unsuccessfully for New Jersey State Senate District 27 (2021) and Essex County Commissioner (2020).