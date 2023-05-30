Former Maplewood Mayor & Current TC Member Vic DeLuca Endorses Burgess, Tucker & Hall for NJ Legislature

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green is accepting letters of support for candidates up until May 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. (email villagegreennj@gmail.com).

I am pleased to join Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Assemblywoman Mila Jasey in endorsing Renee Burgess for State Senate and Cleopatra Tucker and Garnet Hall for the General Assembly. Voting Line A for Burgess, Tucker and Hall in the June 6th Democratic Primary Election will be historic. They represent the first all African-American female legislative ticket in New Jersey. Having more women in the NJ Legislature is critical. This year, nine women legislators, six of whom are women of color, are not running for re-election. We have a chance to keep women in the state legislature with Burgess, Tucker and Hall.

I have had the opportunity to work with all three. When Renee Burgess was Irvington Council President, I served with her on the Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties, the multi-municipal owned sewage authority. Renee and I led the effort to stream-line operations and bring on a new executive director. My history with Cleo Tucker and her late husband Donald, goes back to my community organizing days in Newark. We worked together on expanding civil rights, child care and affordable housing. As an Assemblywoman, Cleo has co-sponsored over 100 bills focusing on veteran’s issues, and children and family services. Maplewood’s Garnet Hall started her activist work as a teenager in Jesse Jackson’s Operation PUSH. In her role as Deputy Essex County Clerk, Garnet has advanced early and mail-in voting options. And as the Vice-Chair of the Maplewood Democratic Committee, she has tirelessly advocated for our interests and helped to secure an Assembly seat for Maplewood.

Burgess, Tucker and Hall will provide balanced representation for the 28 Legislative District, consisting of Irvington, Hillside, Maplewood, South Orange, Newark’s South Ward and Newark’s West Ward. These three women will make a positive difference in Trenton for all the people living in the communities they represent. Please join me in voting for Renee Burgess, Cleopatra Tucker and Garnet Hall.