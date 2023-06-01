Former Maplewood Mayor Ellen Davenport Endorses Garnet Hall for NJ Assembly

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Read more election coverage here.

I am proud to endorse the candidacy of Garnet Hall of Maplewood to represent the 28th District in the New Jersey General Assembly.

Garnet is a long-time resident of Maplewood and has been active in many local, county and state campaigns. As Vice-Chair of the Maplewood Democratic Committee, she has been the backbone of the local party. Every candidate running for election has had her absolute and well-respected support.

She is a vocal and intelligent voice for inclusion and equity issues. She listens to residents and helps them when they need answers and advice. In this increasingly complicated world that we live in, Garnet Hall is a voice of reason. She understands why people need help and makes sure that they get that help.

That’s what elected officials are supposed to do. They work for the people.

Your vote is always important but even more so this year. It is critical that Maplewood is represented by those who will work in our best interest.

Garnet Hall is the candidate who will do that.

Ellen M. Davenport

Former Mayor of Maplewood