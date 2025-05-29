Former South Orange Trustee Michael Goldberg Endorses Josh Gottheimer for NJ Governor

Six candidates are running for the Democratic nomination for New Jersey Governor in the June primary election: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, and former NJ State Senator Steve Sweeney. Follow Village Green election coverage here. Find out about Village Green’s endorsement and statement of support standards for the 2025 primary election here.

The following endorsement if from former South Orange Trustee Michael Goldberg:

To the Editor:

As a former member of the South Orange Board of Trustees and a 26-year homeowner in our community, I can say with confidence that the most urgent issue facing both SOMA and the state of New Jersey is the overwhelming burden of property taxes.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer is the only candidate for Governor who has made addressing property taxes the central focus of his campaign and we desperately need a Governor who recognizes the importance of this issue.

Additionally, after the horrific terrorist attacks on October 7, antisemitism has risen to unprecedented and terrifying levels in our community and across the state. Addressing the scourge of antisemitism is another primary focus for Josh Gottheimer and, as a proud Independent, I am excited to change my registration affiliation to support a pragmatic and moderate candidate that is laser focused on the 2 most pressing issues in the state of NJ – reducing property taxes and addressing antisemitism.

Michael Goldberg

South Orange, NJ

P.S. I only regret that there is not a separate vote for Lieutenant Governor, because I would enthusiastically vote for Sheena Collum, who is more qualified and worthy than all of the other candidates combined!