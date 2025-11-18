In NJ-11 Race for Congress, Brendan Gill Announces Endorsements by Four NJ DNC Members

Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, a candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, announced on Tuesday that he has received the endorsements of Democratic National Committee (DNC) members Modia Butler, John Graham, Marcia Marley and Bernadette McPherson, all of whom represent New Jersey, and are “known for their commitment to grassroots organizing, progressive values and expanding Democratic participation.”

“I’m deeply honored to have the support of Mo, Marcia, John and Bernadette,” Gill said in a news release. “They are trusted friends and tireless advocates. These four Democratic Party leaders represent the best of our values, and I’m proud to have them standing with me in this race. They reflect exactly what this campaign is about: standing up to Trump, protecting our democracy and fighting for the middle class so everyone has a fair shot at the American Dream.”

The field is crowded in Democratic primary for the special election for governor-elect Mikie Sherrill’s seat representing NJ-11. In addition to Gill, those who have declared candidacy include former Maplewood mayor and longtime Township Committee member Dean Dafis; former diplomat and NJ-7 Congressman Tom Malinowski, Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett (Wayne); Morris Township Committeeman Jeff Grayzel; former Obama administration official Cammie Croft; and community advocate Anna Lee Williams. Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway is the first Republican to launch a bid for NJ-11.

Sherrill will be sworn in as Governor on January 20, 2026, and she announced that she will resign from Congress this week, allowing Gov. Murphy to call a special election. According to NJ Spotlight, if special election is declared this week, the primary could be held as soon as late January or early February and the special election could be in late April or early May. The winner of the special election would then run as the incumbent in the General Election next fall.

Statements from the endorsers

“Brendan Gill has the experience, vision, and commitment we need in Washington,” said Modia Butler, a partner at Mercury Public Affairs and a top political adviser to U.S. Senator Cory Booker. “I have seen Brendan’s work firsthand, when he served as Senator Cory Booker’s campaign manager in 2014 and through his work in Essex County and around the state. He’s spent his career strengthening communities, protecting working families, and expanding opportunity. With deep experience at every level of government, Brendan is the principled, steady leader who will deliver for New Jersey and stand up to Trump and MAGA extremism.”

Said Marcia Marley, president of BlueWaveNJ and Succeed2gether, who has served or serves on numerous boards of progressive organizations including New Jersey Citizen Action and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority: “Brendan Gill has always been a champion for working families, public education and equity. He’s smart, principled and proven. Brendan brings people together to get things done, and he’ll be a powerful advocate for our values in Congress.”

“Brendan’s deep roots in Essex County and his record of delivering results make him the right choice for NJ-11,” said John Graham, publisher of InsiderNJ who also runs an Essex County–based insurance firm and has long supported Democratic candidates in New Jersey. “He knows how to win tough fights, unite Democrats and take on Trump and the far right MAGA agenda. Brendan will continue the strong, independent leadership that Mikie Sherrill brought to Washington.”

Said former Rutherford Mayor and Bergen County Freeholder Bernadette McPherson: “Brendan is exactly the kind of leader New Jersey needs in Congress. He leads with empathy, he listens, and he fights for the people he serves. Brendan understands both the policy challenges and the lived realities of families across NJ-11, and I’m proud to stand with him in this race.”