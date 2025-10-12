ElectionMaplewoodSouth Orange

Late Night Voter Registration is Back for South Orange and Maplewood!

by The Village Green

With an Oct. 14 deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming November general election, both towns will remain open until 9 p.m. that day to accommodate voters.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

If you live in South Orange or Maplewood and you’re not registered to vote yet, you have through Tuesday, Oct. 14 to register and be eligible to vote in the November 4 general election. And you’re in luck because both town clerks’ offices will stay open until 9 p.m. that night to help out those looking to meet the deadline.

The Clerk’s office in South Orange is located within the Village offices at 76 South Orange Avenue, 3rd Floor, Suite 302.

In Maplewood, the Clerk’s office is located in Town Hall at 574 Valley Street.

In-person early voting starts October 25 and goes until November 2. All registered voters have the option to vote in person at any of the early voting locations for the November 4 general election.

For more election information, including the locations for Early Voting and the secure ballot drop box for South Orange, visit the Election page on the Village website  or contact the Village Clerk’s Office at (973) 378-7715 ext. 1.

For more election information regarding voting and secure drop boxes in Maplewood, visit the election page on the Township’s website. 

 

 

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.