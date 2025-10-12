Late Night Voter Registration is Back for South Orange and Maplewood!

If you live in South Orange or Maplewood and you’re not registered to vote yet, you have through Tuesday, Oct. 14 to register and be eligible to vote in the November 4 general election. And you’re in luck because both town clerks’ offices will stay open until 9 p.m. that night to help out those looking to meet the deadline.

The Clerk’s office in South Orange is located within the Village offices at 76 South Orange Avenue, 3rd Floor, Suite 302.

In Maplewood, the Clerk’s office is located in Town Hall at 574 Valley Street.

In-person early voting starts October 25 and goes until November 2. All registered voters have the option to vote in person at any of the early voting locations for the November 4 general election.

For more election information, including the locations for Early Voting and the secure ballot drop box for South Orange, visit the Election page on the Village website or contact the Village Clerk’s Office at (973) 378-7715 ext. 1.

For more election information regarding voting and secure drop boxes in Maplewood, visit the election page on the Township’s website.