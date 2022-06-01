LETTER: Marie & Frank McGehee Endorse Deb Engel for Maplewood Township Committee

Hello, Maplewood.

Marie and I would like to express our enthusiastic support for the candidacy of Deborah Engel for Maplewood Township committee.

As a current member, former Mayor and Deputy Mayor on the Maplewood Township committee, I can say there are several traits that are required in public service, including but not limited to:

Having a lens for the greater good and accepting that leadership requires having the resolve and the discipline to disagree with many people including those who you consider friends and associates.

Always striving for continuous improvement for the community, and

Working tirelessly on the behalf of the town in a full-time capacity although technically serving as a volunteer.

Deb has these attributes. Marie and I have had the opportunity to interact with Deb as a resident and support her as a business owner in our community. Deb has and continues to be an inspiring member of our community who has not only had a consistent presence, but also has made a strong impact whether creating a community for working parents, other small business owners, local artisans and those who want to see a more sustainable community.

Deb will do the work.

And in the end that’s what we all need — people who are elected who will do the work on behalf of all of us.

On Tuesday, June 7, please join Marie and I and VOTE. Remember that your vote is your voice and with that voice — use it to support Deborah Engel for Maplewood Township Committee.

Thank you,

Marie and Frank McGehee