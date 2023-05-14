ElectionFreeMaplewoodPoliticsSponsored

Luna Stella and Elevated by CannaBossLady Dispensary to Host Fundraiser for Frank McGehee Campaign on May 18

by Elevated by the CannaBossLady Dispensary
written by Elevated by the CannaBossLady Dispensary
From Elevated by the CannaBossLady Dispensary:

Please join us on Thursday, May 18th at 6:30 pm for wine and tapas on the beautiful back patio of Luna Stella restaurant on 5 Highland Place, Maplewood Village, to raise money to support Maplewood’s former Mayor, Frank McGehee, as he runs for State Assembly.

Pre-registration is required. The event is complimentary.

We would like to ask that you consider a donation before or at the event.

Suggested donation: $50 per person or whatever you decide

RSVP now: click here 

3 Ways to Donate

Venmo:

@mcgehee-forassembly

Zelle:

mcgeheeforassembly@gmail.com

Mail:

McGehee for Assembly

P.O. Box #1002

Maplewood, NJ 07040

website: mcgeheeforassemebly.com

We look forward to seeing you!

Jill Cohen,

Elevated by the CannaBossLady Dispensary @thecannabosslady @bossladyelevated

&

Rosa Kian,

Luna Stella @RestaurantLunaStella

“Elections are about people and our power to make a difference. And when we don’t vote, the things that matter stay the same, or get worse. That’s why I’m asking you to show up on Tuesday, June 6th and make your voice heard. Use your power to make a difference….vote…that’s how we create change – so all our communities can thrive. It’s up to us!”- Frank McGehee @Mcgeheeforassembly

 

