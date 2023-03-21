Maplewood Dem Committee Vice Chair Garnet Hall Announces Candidacy for NJ 28th State Assembly Seat

Garnet Hall will be facing former Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee in the June 6 Democratic Primary for an assembly seat representing New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District. The following statement is from Garnet Hall’s campaign:

With the filing of nearly 600 petitions, and more to follow, Essex County Deputy Clerk Garnet R. Hall has officially declared her candidacy seeking a seat in the General Assembly representing the 28th Legislative District in the June 6th primary.

No newcomer to politics and community service, Hall has spent 20 years involved in nearly two dozen campaigns at every level, including federal, state, municipal and school board elections. Currently serving as Maplewood Democratic Committee Vice-Chair, this is her first venture as a candidate.

“I am New Jersey born and bred, have lived in Maplewood with my husband for 35 years, and have always been an active participant in the electoral process”, said Hall. “The newly reconfigured 28th District faces challenges, some unique to each town, but if we devote the time and determination to understand them and strive for improvement, we will ensure our residents, the District as a whole, and the State, thrive under our leadership,” she added.

The 28th District is comprised of South Orange-Maplewood, Irvington, Newark’s West & South Wards and Hillside. With 68% of voters identifying as African American, it is the most predominantly black district in the State. Garnet has been endorsed by the Essex and Union County Democratic parties, and she is proudly running with incumbents Senator Renee Burgess and Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker. She has been formally endorsed by Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, who is retiring from the Legislature after 15 years of service.

A life-long Essex County resident, Garnet studied at Fairleigh Dicknson University. “I have been involved in public service in one way or another for nearly all of my life, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve our residents in Trenton,” concluded Hall.