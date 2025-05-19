ElectionMaplewood

Maplewood Town Hall to Host Late Night Voter Registration May 20

by The Village Green

If you’re not already registered, May 20 — up until 9 p.m. in Maplewood — is the last day to register for those who wish to vote in the June 10 primary.

From the office of the Maplewood Township Clerk:

The Office of the Maplewood Township Clerk will be open on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for the purpose of Voter Registration for the upcoming Primary Election. This is the last day and time for voter registration to be eligible to vote on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

To register in New Jersey, you must be:

  • A United States citizen
  • At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18
  • A resident of the county for 30 days before the election
  • A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

How to Register:

  1. Online
  2. By Mail or Dropping Off To The Clerk’s Office
    1. English
    2. Spanish

How To Check If You’re Registered:

  1. Check Online

Please note: The Maplewood Clerk’s Office does not enter your voter registration information. That is handled by the County. If you drop off a voter registration form to us, we forward it to the County.

ELIZABETH J. FRITZEN, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.
Township Clerk
Election Official for the Township of Maplewood

