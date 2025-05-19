Maplewood Town Hall to Host Late Night Voter Registration May 20

From the office of the Maplewood Township Clerk:

The Office of the Maplewood Township Clerk will be open on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for the purpose of Voter Registration for the upcoming Primary Election. This is the last day and time for voter registration to be eligible to vote on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

To register in New Jersey, you must be:

A United States citizen

At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

How to Register:

Online By Mail or Dropping Off To The Clerk’s Office English Spanish

How To Check If You’re Registered:

Please note: The Maplewood Clerk’s Office does not enter your voter registration information. That is handled by the County. If you drop off a voter registration form to us, we forward it to the County.

ELIZABETH J. FRITZEN, R.M.C., C.M.C., C.M.R.

Township Clerk

Election Official for the Township of Maplewood