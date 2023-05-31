Maplewood Township Committee Member Jamaine Cripe Endorses McGehee for NJ Assembly

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green accepted letters of support for candidates up until May 30, 2023 at 5 p.m.

It is my immense pleasure to endorse Mr. Frank McGehee to represent NJ Legislative District 28th as Assemblyman.

One thing you can unequivocally say about Frank is that he truly cares about the community he serves. He doesn’t take on a task without educating himself about the issues, including taking the time to speak to the people directly impacted, and sharing his findings with the public. You saw this all throughout his term as our “COVID Mayor”. Frank regularly made time to address the Township about upcoming events, public safety concerns, and generally encouraged people to hold steady through the coming times. Things were bad. People were scared and Frank was out there modeling safe practices and giving us hope that we could get to the other side together.

Frank has worked to improve public safety and transparency by supporting the formation of the Community Board on Policing. He was a leader in the creation of the South Essex Fire Department, a model of shared services other municipalities are emulating. The plastic bag ban to improve our environment and the cannabis ordinance all began under Frank’s tenure on the Township Committee. These items are on the record and part of the list of the many promises he fulfilled as a member of our Township Committee. He’s alway seeking ways to make Maplewood a better, more equitable place for us all to call home.

How Frank leads with his free time is even more impressive. His selflessness and philanthropy are highly commendable and inspiring. Frank supports NJ families in need by volunteering with local non-profits like MEND, Family Connections, and The Achieve Foundation. As a CHS parent, I watched Frank literally hold up the grieving mother of a CHS student who was senselessly gunned down as we were beginning to return to normal. No parent should suffer the heartache of burying their child. Frank actively supported the family and stayed on top of the investigation and eventual arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator of the crime. Yes, he probably had better-than-average access due to his elected role, but he used his advantage for good. I know this mother appreciated the advocacy Frank gave to her and her family and I couldn’t have been prouder to call him my Mayor and friend for all he did during that difficult time.

For all the advocacy and leadership Frank McGehee has shown throughout the years, as friend, a member of our community and an elected official, I proudly support his campaign and pray that he is elected as one of two Assembly Persons to represent each of us who call District 28 home.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Jamaine Cripe