Maplewood Township Offers November 3 General Election Information

From Maplewood Township:
This election will be similar to the June primary, conducted primarily through vote-by-mail ballots.
- All registered voters will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot. Ballots will be mailed beginning September 28th.
- Ballots must be returned by Nov. 3rd, either by mail (postmarked by 11/03), by depositing it in a local secure ballot drop box (by 8 p.m. on 11/03), or by handing it directly to a poll worker at a polling place on Nov. 3rd (signature required).
- All ballots sent are real ballots. No sample ballots will be mailed. Sample ballots can be viewed at essexclerk.com.
- If the County rejects a ballot, a letter will be sent to the voter stating the reason and the voter will be given an opportunity to fix the defect.
- Ballots will be able to be tracked at essexclerk.com (name required) and elections.nj.gov (voter ID required).
- Polling locations will be fewer and may be changed. Check your ballot for your polling location.
- Voting at a polling location will be by a paper provisional ballot. All individuals with disabilities will have access to an ADA-conforming voting machine.
- To check if you are registered, go to elections.nj.gov and click the “Am I Registered?” link.
- Deadline for voter registration – for first time voters, change of name or address, or change of signature – is October 13th.
- Online voter registration is live at elections.nj.gov.
- The Office of the Maplewood Township Clerk will be open on October 13th from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for the last day of voter registration.