Mikie Sherrill Endorses Burgess, Tucker & Hall for NJ Legislature

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green is accepting letters of support for candidates up until May 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. (email villagegreennj@gmail.com).

Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) Sen. Renee Burgess, Asw. Cleopatra Tucker, and Garnet Hall in their bid for New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District.

“State legislatures have never been so important in the fight to protect our rights in the face of extreme rollbacks nationwide. It is imperative we protect our Democratic majority in the New Jersey Senate and Assembly. Abortion access, gun safety, property tax reform, and much more are on the line and on the ballot this November. That is why I am proud to endorse Sen. Renee Burgess, Asw. Cleopatra Tucker, and Garnet Hall in the 28th Legislative District.”

“In the 28th Legislative District, Sen. Burgess has been an exemplary public servant, from her time on the Irvington School Board to her work with the National Action Network and the NAACP. Asw. Tucker is a proven champion for New Jerseyans and veterans in her nearly two decades in Trenton. And building on extensive experience in Maplewood politics, Garnet Hall will make an excellent addition to the State Assembly. This team will also make history as the first all-Black female ticket to represent LD-28.

“These tickets recognize the stakes in November. I look forward to continuing to work with them all to deliver a stronger, more prosperous future for New Jersey.”