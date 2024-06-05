Nancy Adams and Malia Herman Win Primary for Maplewood TC Seats

With all 21 districts reporting, incumbent Nancy Adams and new candidate Malia Herman have won the Democratic primary election for the Maplewood Township Committee.

The two will be on the ballot in the November 5 general election.

The unofficial results show 37% of the votes for Adams and 35% for Herman. Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe received 28% of votes.

See full results on the Essex County Clerk’s site.



Adams ran on a ticket with Cripe.

A statement sent from Adams’ & Cripe’s campaign read: “Nancy and Jamaine thank the voters of Maplewood for their support. We are very proud of our campaign and those who worked so hard in support of us. Nancy is honored and grateful to be selected as one of the two Democratic candidates for Township Committee in the general election.

We congratulate Malia Herman and look forward to running together to get the vote out in Maplewood in November for a straight Democratic ticket to elect Andy Kim as our next senator and to support Joe Biden in beating Donald Trump.

Jamaine is proud of her service fighting for all of Maplewood and she will continue to do so. ‘You haven’t heard the last of me. I will continue to work for the diverse Maplewood voices that are not always represented in our local government.'”

Herman said in her statement, “I am so humbled and grateful for the trust that my friends, neighbors and the residents of Maplewood have shown me. Thank you to everyone who voted. I am so proud of the issues we have highlighted and discussed throughout this campaign. I look forward to continuing to talk with voters about their priorities as we head into the November election. I also want to thank Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe for their continued commitment and service to our community.”

See results for the Democratic and Republican primaries from the Maplewood Deputy Township Clerk’s office below.

2024 JUNE PRIMARY ELECTION-REPUBLICAN 2024 JUNE PRIMARY ELECTION-Democratic