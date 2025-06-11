ElectionMaplewoodSouth Orange

NYTimes: Tucker & Onyema Win Democratic Primary for NJ Assembly 28th District

by The Village Green

Garnet Hall (D-Maplewood) came in third and does not advance to the general election.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Garnet Hall of Maplewood lost her bid for the Democratic nomination for NJ Assembly District 28 on Tuesday, per The New York Times.

The top two vote-getters in the three-person race — incumbent Cleopatra Tucker (D-Newark) and newcomer Chigozie Onyema (D-Newark) — move on to the November general election. They are expected to win. No candidates filed to run in the Republican primary.

Hall served for one term as an Assemblywoman.

The outcome leaves Maplewood (and by extension South Orange which shares a school district, fire department, municipal court and more with Maplewood) without a hometown representative in the Assembly. However, Onyema has close ties to SOMA: He grew up in Maplewood and graduated from Columbia High School.

The New York Times called the race for Tucker and Onyema after 10 p.m. with 74% of the vote counted. Tucker had 39% of votes and Onyema 37%.

 

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.