One Candidate Forum Scheduled for South Orange-Maplewood BOE Election — So Far

With six weeks to go before the November 3 election, there is just one candidates forum scheduled for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education candidates thus far. (Read more about the six candidates for Board of Education here.)

The Community Coalition on Race will be hosting a virtual forum on Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Those who register to attend at this link – https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdOysrDgqG9w5eqwY8k7fsf9-3Ct-zWaH – will receive an email to join the meeting after registration.

South Orange-Maplewood Cares About Schools will not be hosting a forum this year; Elissa Malespina, who administers the Facebook group, noted that hosting such a meeting presented a conflict as she is a candidate this year.

The Hilton Neighborhood Association usually hosts a forum at its September or October meeting. HNA organizer Mary Boehner reported that the group would be meeting this week to determine if it will host a virtual forum.

Please contact [email protected] if you have information about a public forum involving all candidates.