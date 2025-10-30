OPINION: Mikie Stands Up For Public Transit—That’s Why We Need Her In Trenton

When Donald Trump recently announced he’s terminating the Gateway Tunnel Project — a critical $16 billion investment linking New Jersey to New York — Jack Ciattarelli didn’t object, didn’t fight, didn’t even flinch. He just nodded along like a bobblehead doll, too afraid to challenge his idol while billions in federal investment — and the economic future of our entire region — hung in the balance. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is doing what real leaders do: galvanizing bipartisan support and fighting for New Jersey’s taxpayers, commuters, and economy.

The Gateway Tunnel Project isn’t a luxury — it’s a lifeline. It replaces century-old tunnels, relieves choke-point congestion, and keeps millions of New Jerseyans connected to their livelihoods. Killing it would force our state to shoulder impossible costs, threaten our economy, and worsen an already crumbling NJ TRANSIT system. And let’s not forget: when Republican Governor Chris Christie canceled the ARC project (“Access to the Region’s Core”) more than a decade ago, Jack supported the decision then too. Had they not blocked it, that tunnel would have been finished by now. We’re still paying the price for their short-sighted decision every single day in delays, overcrowding, and lost productivity.

Under Trump and Ciattarelli, NJ TRANSIT would collapse under its own weight. Delays, cancellations, and overcrowding would multiply, driving families and employers away. And Jack’s so-called housing plan — built around transit hubs — becomes meaningless because you can’t create more housing without providing reliable mass transit.

As Mayor of South Orange — one of the busiest stops on the Morris and Essex Line — I hear from residents every day who’ve missed work, lost wages, and been stranded because of transit failures. We need a governor who has a plan to help folks get to work, pick up their kids, and live their lives.

Jack also opposed continuing the corporate business tax to stabilize transit funding — siding again with wealthy corporations over New Jerseyans. Mikie will stabilize NJ TRANSIT’s budget by expanding transit-oriented development, which will generate revenue through the leasing of NJ TRANSIT properties and increased ridership, monetize underutilized NJ TRANSIT, and increase advertising on trains and at our stations to generate revenue without charing riders more.

New Jersey already sends billions more to Washington than we get back. If Gateway is terminated, even our entire state surplus couldn’t fill the hole. Whether or not you ride the train, you’ll pay the price, because our economy will take a beating. And if Gateway fails, South Jersey transit expansion will be the next casualty — because you can’t build new rooms when your house is on fire.

We need a governor with a backbone, not a bobblehead. That’s why I will be voting for Mikie Sherrill for Governor and encourage everyone to do the same.

Sheena Collum

Mayor, South Orange