PTA Presidents Council & League of Women Voters Hold Board of Ed Candidates Forum Oct. 13

The annual South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education candidates forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Maplewood-South Orange and the Presidents Council of the South Orange-Maplewood School District PTAs/HSAs will take place on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The forum will take place in person at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, in the BOE meeting room. It can also be viewed live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@PresidentsCouncil-w6c.

The Presidents’ Council is a volunteer group made up of the elected Presidents, Co-Presidents and Vice Presidents (1st VPs only) from the district’s six elementary schools’ Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) and the two middle school and one high school Home and School Associations (HSAs), plus two representatives from the Special Education Parents Advisory Committee (SEPAC).

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the nine-person BOE. All six are first-time candidates; no incumbents are running for reelection. Read more here.