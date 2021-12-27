Redistricting Draws South Orange-Maplewood Into 11th Congressional District

Last Wednesday, New Jersey’s independent redistricting commission adopted a new proposal to redraw the state’s 12 congressional districts.

The new map includes a big change for South Orange and Maplewood.

Previously part of the 10th Congressional District, currently represented by Donald Payne Jr. (D), South Orange and Maplewood are moving to the 11th, represented by Mikie Sherrill (D).

The hew 11th District now includes most of Essex County’s northern and western suburbs, a large portion of Morris County and a few towns in lower Passaic County, including Wayne and Little Falls.

According to NJ.com., the new map takes three of the state’s four potentially endangered Democratic incumbent districts and makes them “safer”: the 3rd Dist. held by Rep. Andy Kim, the 5th District (Rep. Josh Gottheimer) and the 11th (Sherrill). “The exception is Rep. Tom Malinowski, whose 7th District became more Republican but still leans Democratic.”

Read more about the redistricting here.

