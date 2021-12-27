ElectionMaplewoodSouth Orange

Redistricting Draws South Orange-Maplewood Into 11th Congressional District

by Mary Barr Mann
written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Last Wednesday, New Jersey’s independent redistricting commission adopted a new proposal to redraw the state’s 12 congressional districts.

The new map includes a big change for South Orange and Maplewood.

Previously part of the 10th Congressional District, currently represented by Donald Payne Jr. (D), South Orange and Maplewood are moving to the 11th, represented by Mikie Sherrill (D).

The hew 11th District now includes most of Essex County’s northern and western suburbs, a large portion of Morris County and a few towns in lower Passaic County, including Wayne and Little Falls.

According to NJ.com., the new map takes three of the state’s four potentially endangered Democratic incumbent districts and makes them “safer”: the 3rd Dist. held by Rep. Andy Kim, the 5th District (Rep. Josh Gottheimer) and the 11th (Sherrill). “The exception is Rep. Tom Malinowski, whose 7th District became more Republican but still leans Democratic.”

Read more about the redistricting here. 

Download (PDF, 4.11MB)

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

December 27: Essex County Reports 123,609 (+1,258) Cases...

UPDATE: Maplewood Village Fan Favorite No. 165 to...

South Orange Recycling Pickup Halted by Worker Shortage,...

Tandoori Chef II Opens on Maplewood Avenue

South Orange Hires Jayne Ganey as New Director...

Lembrich Named 3rd Member of South Orange-Maplewood Joint...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE