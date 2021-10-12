South Orange-Maplewood 2021 BOE Candidates Disclose Campaign Info in ELEC Filings

The five candidates for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education have begun filing election forms with the NJ Election Law Enforcement Commission – otherwise known as ELEC.

While no financial disclosures are required as yet (the first deadline for filing financial information is October 12; see below), all five candidates have filed basic forms designating their campaign treasurer, and two candidates have designated their campaign chairperson as well as treasurer.

Will Rodriguez did not designate a treasurer or chairperson on his ELECT D-1 form but told Village Green via email that he is managing his own campaign. Kaitlin Wittleder has listed herself as treasurer of her campaign and, via email, has confirmed, “I am my own Campaign Manager.”

Incumbent and current 1st Vice President of the BOE Shannon Cuttle has listed Annemarie Maini, a current BOE member and former BOE President, as their campaign treasurer. Cuttle has confirmed that they are acting this year as their own campaign chair/manager; they won election in 2018 with Rachel Fisher as campaign chairperson.

Qawi Telesford and Arun Vadlamani have listed Fisher as their campaign chairperson and Richard Inserro as their treasurer. Fisher says that she is managing the campaign as a volunteer along with Rhea Beck. Fisher has acted as campaign chairperson for numerous successful campaigns in recent years including those for current BOE President Thair Joshua, 2nd Vice President Erin Siders, Cuttle (as noted above) and current BOE members Susan Bergin and Courtney Winkfield.

Below are the dates for deadlines for financial disclosures:

For more information, or to search forms, visit: https://www.elec.nj.gov/

Download (PDF, 107KB)

Download (PDF, 125KB)

Download (PDF, 125KB)

Download (PDF, 155KB)

Download (PDF, 168KB)

Download (PDF, 126KB)

Download (PDF, 121KB)

Download (PDF, 117KB)