Statements Show Strong SOMA Support for Assemblywoman Garnet Hall’s Reelection

Voters in Maplewood and South Orange are choosing candidates for the NJ Assembly in the June 10 primary (early voting June 3-8) — along with candidates for other offices including Maplewood Township Committee, and New Jersey Governor.

Two years ago, voters choose Garnet Hall (D-Maplewood) and Cleopatra Tucker (D-Newark) in the newly redrawn 28th district (Maplewood and South Orange were previously part of the 27th district for more than two decades). Hall and Tucker came in with the top two vote counts in a 3-way Democratic primary that included former Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, and then easily defeated Republican challengers in the general election.

This year, Hall is running without the endorsement of the Essex County Democrats, after she was outpolled by Tucker and Newark West Ward Democratic Municipal Chairman — and Maplewood native — Chigozie Onyema at the Essex County Democratic convention in March. (This is the first assembly election following the abolition of the “county line” and rise of the county convention; read more here.)

The 28th district is comprised of South Orange, Maplewood, and Newark’s West and South Wards in Essex County and Hillside in Union County.

According to Ballotpedia, no candidate has filed for the Republican primary.

Village Green put out a call for statements of support for 28th Assembly candidates on our Facebook group Village Green News & Views. We received no statements for Tucker, one for Onyema, and 11 for Garnet Hall, including an endorsement by Maplewood Township Committee member Deborah Engel (see below) and Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams. Additionally, both Onyema and Hall were endorsed by the local progressive grassroots organization SOMA Action.

Read the statements of support here:

STATEMENT FOR CHIGOZIE ONYEMA:

Chigozie Oneyma is young, smart, and progressive. He lives in Newark, was raised in Maplewood and went through SOMA schools. He graduated from Columbia High School, went on to Howard University, and earned a law degree from NYU. He is a fierce advocate for further electoral reforms in our state, for LGBTQ rights, and for environmental justice, but most importantly to me, he is knocking doors and reaching our directly to voters, not leaning on party bosses, to win this election.

Amy J. Higer, Maplewood

STATEMENTS FOR GARNET HALL:

Assemblywoman Garnet Hall is a prime sponsor of the Climate Superfund Act, which would require corporate polluters to pay for the damages caused by climate change, and which is gaining serious traction in the state Legislature. She is a member of the Labor Committee, where she is a fierce supporter of our unions. And, just the other week, she signed on as the first co-sponsor of A4042, the Assembly’s ranked choice voting bill, which both Maplewood and South Orange have passed resolutions in support of. She is also the only candidate in LD28 to be endorsed by the Good Government Coalition of New Jersey — and she is an amazingly kind and generous person, who is devoted to our community.

Rebecca Scheer, Maplewood

Maplewood Democratic Committee Vice Chair

___

A behind the scenes activist and supporter for over twenty years, Garnet sponsored over 370 bills in her very first year in the New Jersey Assembly, protecting New Jersey consumers, punishing corporate polluters, and protecting vulnerable populations. She has brought additional funds to the Maplewood and South Orange School District as well as resources for emergency services in Newark. She is Maplewood’s first NJ Assembly member in 60 years, and we need her continued voice representing the interests of SOMA. Don’t shut out the voice of SOMA in the state legislature — re-elect Garnet Hall for New Jersey Assembly, District 28.

Ian Grodman, Maplewood

Chair, Maplewood Democratic Committee

__

We are fortunate to have an Assemblywoman from SOMA who understands our towns’ concerns. We’re fortunate that she sits on the Environment, Natural Resources, and Solid Waste Committee, working on crucial issues like solutions to and preparation for climate change. And we are fortunate that she has been such an active member of the Assembly, sponsoring over 370 bills in less than two years of service. Please vote to reelect Garnet Hall–a strong and independent voice that we need in Trenton.

Paul Stephan, Maplewood

__

I am a resident of South Orange and will be voting for Garnet Hall for NJ State Assembly. I met Garnet today [May 31] at the Block Party for Democracy. She has gotten a lot done in her short time in the Assembly and I was inspired by her passion for serving her district. I believe she has the drive and experience to keep us moving forward.

Jamie Ramsburg, South Orange

__

Steve Fulop, Sheena Collum and Garnet Hall have clearly shown that they are the candidates for change in New Jersey, not just against the tragic shift of our federal government and those in NJ who support it, but also they seek to change the established business-as-usual democratic machine politics by running a truly independent campaign with new ideas and direction. I fully support them!

Richard Stephen Bell, South Orange

__

Assemblywoman Garnet Hall, with over 20 years of community service, is a strong advocate for our South Orange and Maplewood district. In just her first 18 months in the NJ Assembly, she has sponsored or co-sponsored over 371 bills to benefit our communities. As a former South Orange Trustee and Clerk to the Essex County Commissioners, she brings deep experience. I’m voting to re-elect Garnet Hall to keep our communities well represented.

Deborah Davis Ford, South Orange

Former South Orange Trustee

___

Assemblywoman Garnet R. Hall has Commitment! Commitment to Democratic values; Commitment to Each Individual in Maplewood, South Orange, Irvington, Newark (West, South and Central Wards) and Hillside; and Commitment to both Urban and Suburban residents wanting safe and healthy lives. Garnet is serving us when she commits to sponsoring a new bill. Garnet becomes a prime sponsor on bills she feels will impact our communities the most. Garnet‘s focus is on immigrants, LGBTQ+ persons, and healthcare, among many other issues; and voting to re-elect Assemblywoman Hall will keep her energy and compassion in Trenton for each of us.

Kathy Leventhal, Maplewood

Former Vice Mayor of Maplewood

__

I am proud to endorse Maplewood resident Garnet Hall for Assembly! Garnet is an empathetic, passionate leader who is deeply committed to serving our community, lifting people up, and creating meaningful opportunities for engagement. We always say representation matters – if Garnet is not re-elected, Maplewood and South Orange will lose our voice in the State Legislature. We cannot let that happen. Please join me in voting for Hall for Assembly on or before June 10th!

Deb Engel, Maplewood

Member, Maplewood Township Committee

__

I’m proud to endorse Garnet Hall for re-election to the State Assembly. Over the past two years, Garnet has been an outstanding representative for Legislative District 28, delivering responsive constituent services and championing key legislation like the Climate Superfund Act. She’s a tireless advocate, a dedicated public servant, and a true reflection of the values we hold in Maplewood and South Orange. On June 10th, vote Garnet Hall for State Assembly so she can continue the important work she’s started.

Maxwell Kravitz, Maplewood

Candidate for Maplewood Township Committee

___

For my money, the hands down best choice in this primary is the Fulop, Collum & Hall ticket. Their experience in real world budgeting while providing essential municipal services is second to none. They “get it.”

I’m voting for Steve, Sheena, and Garnet for progressive and fiscally responsible governance. Thanks for asking!

Joan Clarke McCarthy, South Orange NJ