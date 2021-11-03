ElectionMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Telesford, Wittleder & Vadlamani Lead in South Orange-Maplewood BOE Race

by Mary Barr Mann
by Mary Barr Mann
With 27 of 33 districts — representing 90% of projected votes across South Orange and Maplewood — reporting late on Tuesday night, Qawi Telesford, Kaitlin Wittleder and Arun Vadlamani were leading the race for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, following by incumbent Shannon Cuttle and another challenger, Will Rodriguez.

The top three vote-getters win seats on the BOE, which is comprised of nine members in total. Terms are for three years.

Maplewood Township Clerk Liz Fritzen shared complete Maplewood results showing Kaitlin Wittleder as the top vote-getter in Maplewood, followed by Telesford and Vadlamani.

Village Green will continue to follow this story.

Maplewood Board of Education Results (these results do not include South Orange votes and are not definitive)

