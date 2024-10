Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. The candidates are meeting at three candidates forum; the first forum is being hosted by the League of Women Voters of Maplewood & South Orange and the Presidents’ Council on October 9. Candidates are facing questions on board collaboration, transportation and the Intentional Integration Initiative, the opportunity gap, special education, budget, and more. Watch here.