VIDEO, PHOTOS: ‘Too Much at Stake’ Says Phil Murphy at South Orange Rally

“There’s just too much at stake,” said Gov. Phil Murphy at a rally in South Orange’s Spiotta Park on Monday night, November 1 — the eve of election day.

Murphy is running for reelection against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

“This is the most important day in a long, long time,” Murphy told the crowd at Spiotta Park on South Orange Avenue. “There’s just too much at stake for middle class families, for moms, for women’s health, for seniors, our precious kids, for unions … and especially for our brown and Black communities.”

“There’s just too much at stake,” said Murphy. “We can’t wish it to happen. We can’t hope it to happen. We can’t pray it to happen. We’ve got to vote it to happen.”

Murphy was introduced by South Orange Village President Sheena Collum and Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee and was met by an enthusiastic crowd of locals who later chanted, “Four more years!”

Also present and/or taking to the microphone: Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, New Jersey State Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, Assemblyman John McKeon, NJ Senator Dick Codey, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura, Maplewood Township Committee member Nancy Adams, and South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Shannon Cuttle.

Find out more about voting in the New Jersey’s gubernatorial election and other local elections by reading Village Green’s election roundup.





