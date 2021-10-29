Village Green 2021 South Orange-Maplewood Election Roundup

Election day is Tuesday, November 2. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted on the Essex County Clerk’s website. Find your polling place here, or visit the websites for Maplewood Township and South Orange Village for a complete list of polling sites.

See all of Village Green’s election coverage here, including candidate statements and endorsement letters.

This fall, South Orange-Maplewood residents will choose 3 members to serve on the 9-person South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Shannon Cuttle (incumbent), William Rodriguez, Qawi Telesford, Arun Vadlamani and Kaitlin Wittleder. Terms are for three years.

In Maplewood, two seats are up on the Maplewood Township Committee. Incumbent Nancy Adams is running with newcomer Jamaine Cripe. Read about Adams and Cripe here.

There will be referendum on the ballot regarding artificial turf at DeHart Park. Read Village Green’s coverage of the issue here.

HOW TO VOTE

Vote by Mail

Ballots must be postmarked by November 2 or dropped off at a ballot box in Maplewood (1618 Springfield Avenue, outside of police headquarters), South Orange (under the Gazebo at 56 Sloan Street) or other secure ballot drop boxes throughout Essex County: https://www.essexclerk.com/_Content/pdf/2021-General-Election-Voting-EssexCo.pdf

Completed VBMs will can be dropped off in person at polling sites by 8:00 pm on November 2.

Early in-person voting

Voters have until October 31 to vote early in person ANY of Essex County’s early voting locations 10:00 am to 8:00pm, Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The ten in-person early voting locations may be found here.

The closest early voting location to MapSO is the New Education Center at South Mountain Recreation Complex, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange.

Election Day in person voting

Polling Sites in Maplewood

Maplewood Municipal Building 1,3,6

The Woodland 7,8,2,17

Maplewood Community Center 9,11,12,21

Maplewood OEM Building 13,14

Columbia High School (Cafeteria-Parker Avenue) 4,10,16,22

Prospect Presbyterian Church 5,15,19,20

*Note – Districts 7 and 8 votes at The Woodland

*Note – Districts 4,10,16,22 Vote at Columbia High School not Clinton School

Polling Sites in South Orange:

Voting Districts Poll Site Address District 1 Seton Hall University

Bethany Hall (Rm. A, B, C) 400 South Orange Avenue District 2 Marshall School 262 Grove Street District 3 South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Road District 4 Our Lady of Sorrow Church

(Lower Level) 172 Academy Street

(4th Street Entrance) District 6 South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Road District 7 Our Lady of Sorrow Church

(Lower Level) 172 Academy Street (4th Street Entrance) District 8 South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Road District 9 First Presbyterian & Trinity Church 111 Irvington Avenue District 10 Marshall School 262 Grove Street District 11 First Presbyterian & Trinity Church 111 Irvington Avenue District 12 Seton Hall University

(Bethany Hall (Rm: A.B,C) 400 South Orange Avenue District 13 South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Road

Board of Education Election Forums:

Community Questionnaires for SOM BOE Candidates:

Also on the ballot in New Jersey:

Two ballot questions:

Visit Ballotpedia for more information.