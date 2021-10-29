Village Green 2021 South Orange-Maplewood Election Roundup

Election day is Tuesday, November 2. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted on the Essex County Clerk’s website. Find your polling place here, or visit the websites for Maplewood Township and South Orange Village for a complete list of polling sites.
See all of Village Green’s election coverage here, including candidate statements and endorsement letters.
This fall, South Orange-Maplewood residents will choose 3 members to serve on the 9-person South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Shannon Cuttle (incumbent), William Rodriguez, Qawi Telesford, Arun Vadlamani and Kaitlin Wittleder. Terms are for three years.
In Maplewood, two seats are up on the Maplewood Township Committee. Incumbent Nancy Adams is running with newcomer Jamaine Cripe. Read about Adams and Cripe here.
There will be referendum on the ballot regarding artificial turf at DeHart Park. Read Village Green’s coverage of the issue here.
HOW TO VOTE
Vote by Mail
Ballots must be postmarked by November 2 or dropped off at a ballot box in Maplewood (1618 Springfield Avenue, outside of police headquarters), South Orange (under the Gazebo at 56 Sloan Street) or other secure ballot drop boxes throughout Essex County: https://www.essexclerk.com/_Content/pdf/2021-General-Election-Voting-EssexCo.pdf
Completed VBMs will can be dropped off in person at polling sites by 8:00 pm on November 2.
Early in-person voting
Voters have until October 31 to vote early in person ANY of Essex County’s early voting locations 10:00 am to 8:00pm, Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The ten in-person early voting locations may be found here.
The closest early voting location to MapSO is the New Education Center at South Mountain Recreation Complex, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange.
Election Day in person voting
Polling Sites in Maplewood
Maplewood Municipal Building 1,3,6
The Woodland 7,8,2,17
Maplewood Community Center 9,11,12,21
Maplewood OEM Building 13,14
Columbia High School (Cafeteria-Parker Avenue) 4,10,16,22
Prospect Presbyterian Church 5,15,19,20
*Note – Districts 7 and 8 votes at The Woodland
*Note – Districts 4,10,16,22 Vote at Columbia High School not Clinton School
Polling Sites in South Orange:
|Voting Districts
|Poll Site
|Address
|District 1
|Seton Hall University
Bethany Hall (Rm. A, B, C)
|400 South Orange Avenue
|District 2
|
Marshall School
|262 Grove Street
|District 3
|South Orange Middle School
|70 North Ridgewood Road
|District 4
|Our Lady of Sorrow Church
(Lower Level)
|172 Academy Street
(4th Street Entrance)
|District 6
|South Orange Middle School
|70 North Ridgewood Road
|District 7
|Our Lady of Sorrow Church
(Lower Level)
|
172 Academy Street
(4th Street Entrance)
|District 8
|South Orange Middle School
|70 North Ridgewood Road
|District 9
|First Presbyterian & Trinity Church
|111 Irvington Avenue
|District 10
|Marshall School
|262 Grove Street
|District 11
|First Presbyterian & Trinity Church
|111 Irvington Avenue
|District 12
|Seton Hall University
(Bethany Hall (Rm: A.B,C)
|400 South Orange Avenue
|District 13
|South Orange Middle School
|70 North Ridgewood Road
Board of Education Election Forums:
- Hilton Neighborhood Association Forum
- Presidents Council and League of Women Voters Forum
- Community Coalition on Race Forum
Community Questionnaires for SOM BOE Candidates:
- SOMA Justice and PARES Scorecard
- SEPAC (the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee) Questionnaire
- Governor of New Jersey: Incumbent Phil Murphy (D), Jack Ciattarelli (R), Madelyn Hoffman (G), Gregg Mele (L), and Joanne Kuniansky (Socialist Workers Party)
- Lt. Governor: Sheila Oliver (D), iane Allen (R), Heather Warburton (G), Eveline H. Brownstein (L), Vivian Sahner (Socialist Workers Party)
- State House District 27: Incumbents Mila Jasey and John McKeon (D), Kevin Ryan and Jonathan Sym (R)
- State Senate District 27: Incumbent Richard Codey (D), Adam Kraemer (R)
Two ballot questions:
Visit Ballotpedia for more information.