Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: Malia Herman

Three candidates are running for two Maplewood Township Committee seats in 2024: incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, and Malia Herman. The primary election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Village Green asked the candidates to respond to questions about four different topics. Herman’s responses are below. Her candidate website is here. Read Adams’ and Cripe’s response here.

FIELDS:

Maplewoodians are struggling with both the need to be environmental stewards AND provide sufficient playing space for our youth sports. How will you help to address this? Despite promises over the last two decades (and after two referenda against artificial turf proposals), residents want field management and solutions that work. How will you ensure these needs are met?

Let me be clear: I am not a turf candidate, and I am not running to turf DeHart park or any other park in Maplewood, despite what my opponents have claimed.

I do, however, stand with the majority of elected officials in Maplewood and South Orange, including former Maplewood mayors/Current Committee persons Vic DeLuca and Dean Dafis, Former Deputy Mayor/Current Committee person Deborah Engel, South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, the majority of the South Orange Village Council, all nine members of the Board of Education, and leaders of 12 local youth sports organizations, in supporting the planned turf field proposal at the high school’s athletic field known as Ritzer field, which is school-owned land – not a Maplewood park.

An updated Ritzer field would provide 2,000 students at Columbia High School with access to an all-season playing field for Physical Education and a reliable field space for softball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, ultimate and Marching Band while addressing a Title IX lawsuit that rightly calls out the unbalanced and equitable way in which male athletes have been given preferential access to reliable fields over their female classmates. Ritzer was already approved and funded in 2019, yet when the issue came before the new Board of School Estimate this year, my opponents blocked it. When given the opportunity to approve our District’s plan to finally start addressing these inequities between female and male athletes and meet the demands of the families with children in the school district, they failed.

Addressing the critical need in our community for reliable field space for youth athletes in a balanced way means not taking any option off the table, including Ritzer field. Second, we should be examining grant opportunities and every fiscally responsible way to improve our existing grass fields – because every neighborhood deserves access to green spaces. Third, we should be working to leverage relationships with the county and state, as well as surrounding municipalities, to explore shared services and regional partnerships that could allow Maplewood to use fields outside of our community to meet the current demand. And fourth, we need a deep dive into any available land in our town – not parks – that could be used to create additional field space for our community, such as vacant lots or parking lots where appropriate.

Maplewood has a strong history of being a leader in sustainability and I’m committed to carrying on that legacy and promoting ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. Let’s focus on cutting down car emissions and cleaning up our air by promoting and encouraging electric vehicles (more EV chargers in town, converting our jitney fleet to EV), and finally creating a town-wide mobilization and circulation plan that encourages walking and biking – not denying our youth athletes the fields they deserve.

Studies show that outside recreation is good for mental health, that team sports teach our youngsters the value of persistence, mental toughness and working toward goals – all social emotional values that are desperately needed. Not having adequate fields for our in-town sports teams propels more and more families to join costly club teams, creating a pay-to-play situation that goes against the equity and inclusion that is important to our town.

My opponents say they can create “fully playable” grass fields modeled after Glen Ridge – and yet Glen Ridge is one-fourth the size of Maplewood-South Orange and has multiple turf fields for youth athletes, which take significant burden off their grass fields. If we modeled our town after Glen Ridge, whose own varsity softball team plays on a turf field, then approving Ritzer would be a no brainer.

The bottom line is that “despite promises over the last decade,” and significant financial investment in field maintenance, our fields have not improved, and the town has no vision or plan for our fields. Vote for me if you want someone who will approach this issue with balance and common sense and work hard so that we can finally solve this problem.

ACCESS FOR ALL:

Maplewood programs and spaces need to be accessible for all abilities as well as all income levels. Talk about how you have worked on pool access, as well as efforts going forward to make public spaces — such as playgrounds — responsive to the needs of the neurodiverse and differently abled.

Maplewood programs and spaces SHOULD be accessible to all abilities and income levels, and yet they are not. There are many families who can’t sign their kids up for a town camp, town art program, or town sports team because their child is disabled or neurodivergent. And there are no swim lessons at our community pool available for these children, either. They can’t bring their kids with sensory challenges to some of our most amazing town events. Similarly, there are many families in our community who can’t enjoy the Maplewood Community Pool on a hot day or participate in town programming because of high fees and transportation challenges.

As a special needs mom and a leader in the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) for the past seven years, I have consistently advocated for more community inclusion. I helped South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum raise money and outfit a Sensory Activation Vehicle, which Maplewood can now use to provide a quiet space at town events. I have advocated with town officials about the need for a SEPAC-like committee and am optimistic about the newly created All Access Committee. I am glad that my entering the race for Township Committee has propelled my opponents to start talking about and taking this issue seriously.

As a volunteer on the Maplewood Pool Advisory Committee for the past nine years, I have worked with other like-minded pool committee volunteers to advocate for a more open and inclusive pool – starting with slashing the exorbitantly high rates. But while the Pool Committee has pushed to cut rates, it has been rebuffed by the Township Committee. I am hopeful that with the support of leaders such as Pool Committee liaison Deborah Engel, as well as Township Committeemen Vic DeLuca and Dean Dafis, we will be able to continue lowering rates until the pool is affordable for everyone.

Other work I have done on the Pool Committee includes being part of the narrow majority who voted to open swim lessons to non-members. I am very excited that our hard work has paid off and this year we will FINALLY be offering swim lessons to older kids on weekends. In the past, I pushed for a short-lived weekend-only membership. I continue to push for better swim lessons, held for more ages at times convenient for working families, and for swim lessons specifically for our neurodivergent and disabled residents – a critical need that remains unaddressed.

Regarding playgrounds, I am pleased that Maplewood has applied for a grant to build a completely inclusive playground at Maplecrest Park. I have been actively involved in advocating for this park, including writing a letter from SEPAC in support of the grant. Children who are differently abled should have a local space in which they can play with their siblings and/or friends. The rubberized flooring of the proposed playground would help those with mobility challenges who have difficulty on town playgrounds that have wood pellets. The playground would even include plastic egg-shaped seats for children who need quiet spaces, as well as shade canopies. Even if Maplewood builds this wonderful playground, it’s important to make sure that neurodivergent and disabled children are welcome in all parks.

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY:

As the town continues to add crosswalks, stop signs and seek better lighting from PSEG, what more can we do to ensure pedestrian safety, particularly in light of the recent death of a young mother on Springfield Avenue and also responding to new walk-to-school patterns?

There is a lot more we can do to ensure pedestrian safety, which is critically important in light of the recent pedestrian fatality on Springfield Avenue and the fact that the Intentional Integration Initiative means that some kids are now attending schools farther from their homes. But to really affect change, we as a community must embrace a complete re-thinking of how we view our roadways. Instead of optimizing our streets for speed, with a focus on parking, we need to prioritize safety through reduced speed limits and additional stop signs on hazardous, cut-through streets, while enabling residents to use other modes of transportation, such as walking, bicycling, or the new senior jitney for our older residents.

This is one of the main recommendations of our town’s Master Plan that was adopted last year. Specifically, the Master Plan recommends a renewed commitment to the “complete streets” policy adopted (but not implemented) by the Township Committee in 2012, installing safe, protected bike lanes, and redesigning several “problem intersections” in Maplewood, including Springfield Avenue between Boyden and Jacoby, which is not far from where Maria Dolores Ganzhi Zhao, of Irvington, was fatally struck on the morning of May 13.

Additionally, the Springfield corridor was singled out as a major thoroughfare that should be assessed to address intersection and safety deficiencies, along with Parker Avenue and Prospect Street. There are many traffic calming strategies that can be used, but speed is the number one culprit in many vehicle fatalities. It’s also the best predictor of whether a collision will result in an injury or death. According to the National Traffic Safety Board, vehicles traveling at 20mph have a 5 percent chase of death. That jumps to 45 percent at 30mph and 85 percent at 40mph.

Traffic fatalities and serious injuries are unacceptable and preventable. Just last week, a SOMA child I know was struck by a car near his elementary school. I am the only one of the three candidates running who has children walking to and from school every day. If elected, I will prioritize traffic safety and I will work to finally enact a Circulation and Mobility plan that addresses the needs of all residents, with a priority on the most vulnerable citizens, such children, seniors and those with limited mobility.

COMMUNITY:

Our community has been suffering a rift, most recently centered around the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel and the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. How can we work to come together, protect freedom of speech, and ensure people feel safe in their community?

Our community is certainly suffering a rift and has been since the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel. The reactions – or lack thereof – that followed left many in the Jewish community feeling abandoned. This rift has continued as, eight months later, many hostages are still in captivity and antisemitism has risen to crisis levels at college campuses and across the country, including here in Maplewood. At the same time, the war in the Middle East has led to the loss of thousands upon thousands of Palestinian civilians, most of them women and children, not to mention aid workers trying to serve the needs of the Palestinian people living in Gaza, many driven from their homes and on the brink of starvation.

Certainly, the common thread here is that there is suffering in the Middle East, and many of us would like nothing better than for that suffering – and loss of life – to end. What divides us here in Maplewood is the ability to speak calmly and thoughtfully with each other about this pain. Now is the time for local and state leaders to step up and protect our communities, and to develop a comprehensive strategy to counter the rise in bigotry at home, which includes both antisemitism and Islamophobia.

As a former Washington, D.C. congressional reporter, I believe strongly in freedom of speech, which means supporting the right to protest. That said, I believe when exercising those rights, we can and should be mindful that our words can be hurtful and that shouting, pointing fingers, and making neighbors feel uncomfortable in their own town will not solve any of these issues.

I believe that we can have respectful conversations about issues even where we strongly disagree. We must hear our neighbors when they say that certain rhetoric is hurtful, even if that wasn’t the intent. Unfortunately, these are things that can’t be legislated. But I always try to be objective and respectful of people whether they agree with me on a difficult issue or not and I will continue to model that behavior as a member of the Maplewood Township Committee if I’m fortunate enough to earn your vote.

Our kids go to school together, play on the same sports teams, are in recitals, plays and band together. There are many issues that we need to come together on as a community to solve. I believe that by fostering more community engagement we will be able to have the kind of thoughtful and respectful back-and-forth dialogue on this – and other – issues that can help make our community less divisive.