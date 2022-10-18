Village Green Election Guidelines Fall 2022

Village Green aims to cover all local elections as fairly and completely as possible.

Maplewood Municipal Election: One Township Committee Seat in 2022

One seat is up for election on the Maplewood Township Committee in 2022. After the Maplewood Democratic Committee endorsed two candidates, Deborah Engel defeated Kurt Kiley in the June primary. No Republicans or non-affiliated candidates have filed to run in the general election. The term of the seat is for three years. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 8, 2021.

U.S. Congress — South Orange & Maplewood

Redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census moved South Orange and Maplewood from New Jersey’s 10th Congressional district, represented by Donald Payne Jr. (D), to the 11th district, represented by Mikie Sherrill (D). South Orange and Maplewood residents voted in the 11th district primary on June 7. Sherrill ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Paul DeGroot won the Republican primary and will face off against Sherrill in the November 8 general election. Find out more about the Congressional primary on ballotpedia.

Essex County Executive

Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., a Democrat and long-term incumbent (2003) Essex County Executive, is running for re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer, who previously ran unsuccessfully for New Jersey State Senate District 27 (2021) and Essex County Commissioner (2020).

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Three of nine seats come up for election each year. The BOE election is nonpartisan.

The candidates are: Regina Eckert, Nubia Wilson, Bill Gifford, Ritu Pancholy and William Meyer.

Eckert, Wilson and Gifford are running on the “Students Come First” ticket. Pancholy and Meyer are running on the “Doing Better, Together” ticket.

Voter Registration

Voter Registration Deadline for the General Election is October 18. Find out more about voter registration here.

Early Voting

Early voting for the general election in New Jersey runs from October 29-November 6. Find out the early voting locations in your county here.

Village Green Guidelines

Village Green will publish candidate profiles for all candidates before the elections. These profiles must outline a candidate’s history and platform and not engage in attacks on opposing candidates.

We look forward to covering candidate forums and will post information on forums when they are announced. Three candidate forums are scheduled this October in which all five BOE candidates are participating. Read about and watch the first debate here.

Village Green is also running an “Ask the Candidates” series with BOE candidates’ responses to our questionnaire on four topics: Busing & Transportation; Access & Equity; Superintendent Evaluation; Board of Education Function/Performance (to come). Find the Q&A in our Election tab.

We do not cover individual candidate’s coffees, meet-and-greets or campaign events. No campaigning is allowed on our Facebook group.

Village Green publishes Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. Publishing these letters is at the discretion of the editors. We do not publish letters attacking competing candidates. We aim to publish as many letters as we receive — providing they do not contain personal attacks, profanity or verifiably false information; however, if there is a large volume of letters and they are received late in the race, we cannot guarantee that they will be posted. Letters to the Editors can be submitted to villagegreennj@gmail.com. Please provide your name and place of residence (town and state).

The deadline for submitting a Letter to the Editor for the fall 2022 general election is Tuesday, November 1, at 5 p.m.

Candidates are welcome to advertise on the site; however, advertising will not impact news coverage. In addition, candidates who present newsworthy items may receive coverage at the discretion of the editors.

