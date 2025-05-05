Essex County Computer and Electronics Recycling Day Is May 17

From the Office of the Essex County Executive:

It’s that time again! Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. is encouraging Essex County residents to participate in the Essex County Computer and Electronics Recycling Day, sponsored by the County of Essex and the Essex County Utilities Authority.

Drop of electronics on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Essex County Public Works, 99 West Bradford Avenue in Cedar Grove, NJ.

“Recycling computer hardware and electronic devices helps remove lead and other dangerous chemicals from our waste stream, which is important for us and our children. With your participation, we can do our part to protect the environment,” DiVincenzo said. “Our collection days are very popular and I am glad our residents understand the importance of recycling.”

Items being accepted at the Computer and Electronics Recycling Day are computers, monitors, printers, fax machines, scanners, telecom equipment, speakers, televisions, keyboards, main frames, VCRs, stereos, DVD players, toasters, irons and cellular telephones. Not being accepted are smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

The Essex County Computer and Electronics Recycling Day is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the Essex County Utilities Authority at 973-792-9060 or visit www.ecuanj.com.