Maplewood Township Committee member Nancy Adams was a caller on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show on April 29, 2022, speaking on the topic of Maplewood’s new year-round gas-powered leaf blower ban which will go into effect starting January 1, 2023.

After mentioning South Orange’s new seasonal gas-powered leaf blower ban and Maplewood’s new year-round ban, Lehrer interviewed writer Jessica Stolzberg before taking a call from “Nancy from Maplewood.”

Listen here: