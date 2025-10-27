Opinion: SOMA Action Climate Committee Favors the South Orange Open Space Trust Fund Levy Increase

SOMA Action Climate Committee encourages our neighbors to vote ‘yes’ to increase the Open Space Trust Fund. Our open spaces are more important than ever. Since COVID, our parks and athletic facilities have become true community hubs where families gather, play, and connect. On any given day, you’ll see neighbors of all ages and backgrounds coming together to enjoy the outdoors. And given the density of our area, it’s important to preserve quality open space that buffers our community from flooding and other climate risks. But maintaining this quality of life and environment takes investment.

The South Orange Open Space Trust Fund (OSTF) supports the acquisition, maintenance, and improvement of our open spaces, parks, and historic sites – but in South Orange it is primarily used for the maintenance and improvement of parks. It has funded projects like planting $50,000 worth of new trees, as well as lighting at New Waterlands Park and Meadowlands fields where so many of our kids play sports. The OSTF also funded plans for the River Greenway, which will use a $4M grant to build a greener way to get around town without cars. And OSTF is supplementing grant funds for a new Cameron Recreation area redesign, with a rain garden as well as amenities like pickleball.

Still, many more areas need attention. Residents have identified a list of future priorities — from replacing the Crest Drive playground to improving Duck Pond, Grove Park, and Founders Park. These projects span every neighborhood and reflect the shared spaces that make South Orange so special. SOMA Action Climate encourages the Village to apply OSTF toward park improvements that improve climate resiliency and public well-being, while avoiding the use of materials like artificial turf. We also encourage the Village to consider appointing a member of the Environmental Commission to the Open Space Planning Board, to help ensure balance between recreation and conservation spending.

To move these projects forward, the Village Council has proposed a modest increase to the OSTF levy — from $0.01 to $0.02 per $100 of assessed property value, beginning in 2026. For a home assessed at $850,000, that’s an additional $85 per year — less than $8 a month — dedicated solely to preserving and enhancing our parks, playgrounds, and open spaces.

Yes, taxes are a valid concern — we all feel the weight of them. But this small increase directly and transparently funds something we all use and value: our shared green spaces, our children’s fields, our community’s heart. Without it, crucial improvements and repairs will continue to lag, and our treasured parks may fall further behind both the needs of a growing, active community and the needs of a changing climate.

Voting YES on November 4th means voting for the South Orange we all love — vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable for generations to come. Let’s invest in our community’s future together.