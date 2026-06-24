South Orange Village Receives Sustainable Jersey Grant to Support Rain Gardens on Private Property

From the South Orange Environmental Commission:

South Orange received a grant from Sustainable Jersey on June 15 to support construction of rain gardens on private property. Interested property owners can apply for financial assistance by completing the rain garden application form.

The grant of $2,000, augmented by $1,500 from the Village of South Orange, will support rain gardens that capture rainwater from roofs or driveways that would otherwise flow directly into the street and then into catch basins. Several homeowners (or other private-property owners) will be chosen to receive up to $600 worth of native plants and shrubs selected specifically for use in rain gardens, as well as design and planting advice.

This grant follows a 2025 grant from Sustainable Jersey, which helped fund a highly successful municipal rain garden adjacent to the South Orange Middle School. Both the 2025 and 2026 rain garden projects represent an effort by the South Orange Environmental Commission to achieve goals set by the State, to improve water quality in New Jersey’s rivers and streams by lessening the flow of polluted runoff into these waterways.

The Environmental Commission is partnering with the Rahway River Watershed Association (RRWA), whose mission is to promote the preservation, restoration, appreciation and enjoyment of the ecological resources of the Rahway River and its watershed.

RRWA President Dr. Kirk Barrett, a resident of South Orange, said, “The RRWA is delighted to continue our collaboration with SOEC. To meet clean water goals, we must vastly improve stormwater management from both private properties as well as publicly owned streets and parking lots. This project will show the feasibility of doing so and encourage more property owners to do likewise.”

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum said Village leaders are “incredibly grateful to Sustainable Jersey for investing in South Orange and supporting the outstanding work of our Environmental Commission. As communities across New Jersey confront more frequent flooding and extreme weather, green infrastructure is one of the smartest and most effective tools we have to protect our environment and strengthen resilience,” said South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum. “This grant will help inspire and empower residents to take action right in their own backyards, while continuing South Orange’s tradition of leading the way on sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship.”

Andy Stone of the South Orange Environmental Commission said a high priority of the Commission is to enhance the Rahway River by improving its water quality, visual appeal and habitat value.

“We hope to achieve this through support of the River Greenway and Village-wide green infrastructure projects including rain gardens,” Stone said. “Arguably the most important component of improving river quality is to lessen the flow of polluted runoff into the river, including from private properties. This grant from Sustainable Jersey is an important step in our efforts to educate property owners about steps they can take to improve water quality and ultimately to reduce flooding.”

Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey congratulated the schools and municipalities receiving grants and for “the positive momentum they are creating in their communities.”

“These grants, funded by the PSEG Foundation, support projects that improve quality of life while strengthening environmental stewardship and community engagement,” he said. “Whether it’s a rain garden, a composting program, or a municipal efficiency project, these initiatives do more than address local challenges—they help communities discover what’s possible when people work together to create lasting change.”