Ani Ramen Reopens in Maplewood as Ani Express for Takeout, Delivery, Outdoor Dining

Good news for Maplewood and South Orange ramen fans: Ani Ramen has launched Ani Express, and reopened at 149 Maplewood Avenue for takeout, delivery and socially distanced outdoor dining. Says COO and partner Isreal Jiles in a press release, “until we can open our doors for in-house dining, we hope that Ani Express will satisfy our fans, and lift their spirits.”

Along with locations in Jersey City and Montclair, Ani Express Maplewood is offering their signature ramen, buns and bites. Their new, trimmer menu has classics like the Shoyu Ramen, pork buns, and spicy edamame. Dishes are designed to be simple to enjoy at home by heating broth and pouring it over the noodles and vegetables.

Find their new menu here. Order online only. Ani Express is open 11:45am-9pm daily.