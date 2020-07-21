ChaiseFitness and The Fox & Falcon Present Bands + Brunch on July 25

From ChaiseFitness

ChaiseFitness Maplewood and Fox & Falcon in South Orange are pairing up for a special pop-up event: a 55-minute Outdoor ChaiseBands class followed by a healthy takeout Brunch Box by Chef Ruby. Start your weekend with an invigorating ChaiseBands class on the spacious patio of The Fox & Falcon. After class, enjoy a delicious healthy Brunch Box outdoors on the patio or take it home to enjoy later.

Saturday 7/25 @ 9:45AM

$38 drop-in rate

To book our website or email [email protected]