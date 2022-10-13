Colorful Dinner Delivery Makes Dinnertime Easy for SOMA Families

From Colorful Dinner Delivery:

Since launching in September 2020, Colorful Dinner Delivery has cooked up thousands of plant-based meals for families in Maplewood, South Orange and the surrounding towns. Designed to take the stress out of dinnertime and help make eating wholesome, plant-based food easy and delicious, Colorful Dinner Delivery offers two new dinner recipes per week, plus add-ons like overnights oats for breakfast and vegan desserts.

Colorful Dinner Delivery’s fall menu includes hearty, cozy recipes such as:

Tahini-Chickpea Burgers with Dill Aioli & Garlic Sweet Potato Wedges

Wild Rice & White Bean Stew with Sweet Potato Biscuits

Sweet Potato Mac n’ Cheese with Maple Roasted Veggies

Pumpkin-Veggie Chili with Brown Rice

Founded by Ilene Moreno, a local Maplewood resident, author of the The Colorful Kitchen cookbooks and blog, and mother of two, Colorful Dinner Delivery brings Ilene’s recipes straight to your doorstep.

Ilene’s approach to cooking reinterprets childhood staples like Mac & Cheese or Hamburger Helper and into healthy, plant-forward meals that the whole family will love. Each meal is made with 100% vegan ingredients and both kid-tested and omnivore-approved!

