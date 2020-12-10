Donate to Maplewood Chamber of Commerce Food Drive December 16

From the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce:

The Maplewood Chamber of Commerce is taking a break this month from its now-usual Zoom member meetings and sponsoring a food drive instead. Partnering with MEND, an interfaith network of 20-member food pantries located throughout Essex County, the Chamber is hoping to help residents who are having trouble putting food on their tables, especially during the pandemic.

The drive is simple: bring peanut butter (in plastic jars) and one-pound bags of rice to the main lot of the Maplewood Library on Wednesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MEND’s new van, the Sweet Pea, will be parked there to receive the donations. Ellen Donker, president of the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce says, “We live and work in a generous community and look forward to filling the van so we can provide much-needed relief for our neighbors.”