Green Point Juicery in Maplewood Offers Village Green Readers 40% Off First Order

From Green Point Juicery
“Maplewood’s #1 Organic Juice Bar”
We love Maplewood and the strong community here and we are SO proud to have our third location right on Baker Street! Health and nutrition is so important to us so we make sure we have the highest standards in the industry.
We serve Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices, Homemade Acai Bowls, Rich Organic Coffee, Dairy-Free Nutmilks, Vegan Snacks, Soups and Salads, and Delicious Plant Based Smoothies.
All of our ingredients are 100% Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Dairy Free. Sustainability and quality will always be our highest priority so our amazing customers can trust us and know that they’re giving their bodies the best possible nutrition.
We are offering all Village Green readers 40% off their first order.
Choose from our Juice Cleanse packages where you can select a custom set of fresh juices to detox, energize, and flood your body with essential vitamins and minerals. You can also add any powerful superfood to your juice and smoothie. Superfoods like Turmeric, Ginger, Wheatgrass, Spirulina, and Flax Seeds offer so many benefits to boost your immune system and replenish any nutrients that are missing from the Standard American Diet.
From our first location in Verona to expanding to the towns of Morristown and now Maplewood, we promise to continue to offer the highest quality organic food and drinks that New Jersey has to offer.
We are so excited to see you in person and to help keep our community strong, healthy and to pass along all that we have learned from the wonderful world of Juice.
Our very best,
The Owners