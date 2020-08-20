Green Point Juicery in Maplewood Offers Village Green Readers 40% Off First Order

From Green Point Juicery

“Maplewood’s #1 Organic Juice Bar”

We love Maplewood and the strong community here and we are SO proud to have our third location right on Baker Street! Health and nutrition is so important to us so we make sure we have the highest standards in the industry.

We serve Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices, Homemade Acai Bowls, Rich Organic Coffee, Dairy-Free Nutmilks, Vegan Snacks, Soups and Salads, and Delicious Plant Based Smoothies.

All of our ingredients are 100% Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and Dairy Free. Sustainability and quality will always be our highest priority so our amazing customers can trust us and know that they’re giving their bodies the best possible nutrition.