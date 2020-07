From Pickett’s Village Bar:

Summer’s here, and that means grilling! We asked Nick Ciccone, General Manager of Pickett’s Village Bar in Maplewood for his favorite wine and beer pairings for your summer barbecues — whether you’re firing up a steak or making use of some of summer’s best . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. Village Green has been making the vast majority of our content FREE and OUTSIDE the paywall in order to disseminate vital information during the spread of COVID-19. To help us keep the lights on and pay our vendors and freelancers, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.