Plant-Based Thanksgiving Made Easy by Colorful Dinner Delivery

From Colorful Dinner Delivery:

For the third year since opening in 2020, local meal delivery service, Colorful Dinner Delivery, is cooking up a fully plant-based Thanksgiving menu.

Known for creating recipes that omnivores, vegans, and everyone in between will love, Colorful Dinner Delivery’s Thanksgiving menu is open for preordering and includes everything you need to make the holiday delicious, colorful and easy.

Preordering is available until November 18th and orders will be delivered November 23rd. Reserve your meal here.

The plant-based menu includes:

The Side Dish Feast: Includes all of our favorite cozy, colorful plant-based sides: Herb-Roasted Vegetables with Maple-Tahini Sauce, Savory Sourdough Stuffing, Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread, Vegan Gravy

Main dish: Glazed Chickpea-Lentil Loaf This is our favorite plant-based alternative to a Turkey centerpiece. It makes for a great plant-based main dish but can also be enjoyed as an extra side dish (even meat lovers love it!).

Dessert: Apple-Pumpkin Crispy with Vegan Whipped Cream- Pumpkin pie and apple crisp came together to make the tastiest holiday dessert ever.

Since launching in September 2020, Colorful Dinner Delivery has cooked up thousands of plant-based meals for families in Maplewood, South Orange and the surrounding towns. Designed to take the stress out of dinnertime and help make eating wholesome, plant-based food easy and delicious, Colorful Dinner Delivery offers two new dinner recipes per week, plus add-ons like overnights oats for breakfast and vegan desserts.