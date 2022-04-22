Achieve Announces Maker Madness, Their Free, Family-Friendly Event, to Take Place Saturday, April 30

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood

The Achieve Foundation is happy to announce that Maker Madness, their free, family-friendly event will be happening on Saturday, April 30th from 10-2. (Raindate, Sunday, May 1st). Families with children of all ages are invited to attend this free event which provides opportunities for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Math) learning and education through hands-on activities and demonstrations. Given the positive feedback to the Take+Make approach that was implemented last year, there will be 2 featured demonstration locations: Ritzer Field @Columbia HS and the Springfield Ave. Gazebo next to the Hilton Branch Library. In addition, there will be 6-8 Take+Make locations throughout Maplewood and South Orange that will provide take home kits for continued “maker” creations, fun and experiences. Come join us and you and your children can “Meet the Bees,”, partake in demos from the CHS Robotics Club, make Magical Forests with MaplewoodShop, play with our iconic “Bubbles!” and more! Details about specific Take+Make locations as well as additional information will be made available on the Achieve website (achievefoundation.org) and our Facebook & Instagram pages.

Please join us as we learn, create and see all that we can “Achieve!”

_________________________________________

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4 million for programs that support public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.