Achieve Presents Maker Madness at Columbia High School this Saturday, April 27th

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood:

What does a beekeeper, a bubble machine, a tear down station, and LEGO master Corey Samuels have in common? They will all be at Columbia High School (17 Parker Ave, Maplewood) this Saturday, April 27th from 10-3 for Maker Madness.

There will be 20+ maker stations at this FREE, family-friendly event and we invite the community to experience a morning and afternoon of fun and hands-on learning.

Members of the Columbia HS Robotics Club will also be there showing kids how the team build robots for their competitions and members of the CHS Astronomy clue will help participants to build a sun dial and launch a water-powered rocket!

Participants will also be given a “passport” to help navigate the stations and since April 27th is Morse Code day, there will be a Morse Code themed station. SilverQuicken will also be on hand to challenge kids’ problem-solving and creative-thinking skills. And you won’t want to miss the Quake Table! These are just a few of the many experiences kids will have an opportunity to engage with.

So block off a few hours on Saturday April 27th from 10am to 3pm and join us. If you don’t have kids, we always need volunteers. You can sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0D4AAFAF2CA02-47979125-maker/512918#/ or contact Katy Walmsley at katywalmsley04@gmail.com.

See you on April 27th from 10-3 at Columbia High School. #WhatWillYouMake?

About the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4.5 million for programs that further public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.