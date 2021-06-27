Essex Cty ‘Wellness on the Waterfront’ to Feature Yoga Classes, Concerts, Movies at South Mountain Rec Complex

From Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs announced a month-long schedule of free activities to celebrate July as National Parks and Recreation Month. The County Executive invites the public to enjoy “Wellness on the Waterfront,” which includes yoga demonstrations, concerts, movies, and arts and crafts at the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex in July.

“National Parks and Recreation Month is the perfect opportunity to highlight the beauty of our open spaces, the importance of recreation facilities and the positive impact they have on our wellness and quality of life. The area overlooking the Orange Reservoir provides a beautiful and unique spot to host a diverse lineup of activities to exercise, entertain and inspire you,” DiVincenzo said. “We invite the public to celebrate with us and look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events,” he added.

On Monday evenings, there will be Yoga for Adults. Classes are suitable for beginners and seasoned yoga practitioners. Bring a yoga mat and dress comfortably. Meet in the Clipper Pavilion next to the paddle boat area on Cherry Lane. Classes are held rain or shine. Yoga for Adults will be held as follows:

Dates: Mondays, July 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2021

Times: 6 p.m.

Place: Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex

Clipper Pavilion

Cherry Lane

West Orange, NJ

On Tuesday evenings, elevate your visit to the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex with Jammin’ in July, a free series of concerts at the Clipper Pavilion. Take in a new sound every week with Broadway tunes, big band, steel drums and more. The schedule will be announced at a later date. Jammin’ in July will be held as follows:

Dates: Tuesdays, July 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021

Times: 7 p.m.

Place: Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex

Clipper Pavilion

Cherry Lane

West Orange, NJ

On Wednesday evenings, bring a lawn chair and enjoy “Zoo-vies,” a free series of summer blockbuster movies under the stars on the rooftop of the Turtle Back Zoo Parking Garage. Participants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Admission is free and the deck will be open for seating at 7 p.m. The movies will be shown at dusk. Refreshments will be for sale. Rain will cancel the presentation. Please note that Zoo-vies will be shown on the parking deck, 560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange. The Zoo-vies schedule is as follows:

Dates and Movie:

Wednesday, July 7th – Disney Nature’s Earth

Wednesday, July 14th – The Land Before Time: The Original Movie

Wednesday, July 21st – Trolls: World Tour

Wednesday, July 28th – Dolittle

Times: Seating begins at 7 p.m.; movies begin at dusk

Place: Essex County Turtle Back Zoo

Parking Deck, Top Floor

560 Northfield Avenue

West Orange, NJ

On Thursday evenings, join the group and get in shape with “Full Body Pump.” This exercise class will be held as follows:

Dates: Thursdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex

Clipper Pavilion

Cherry Lane

West Orange, NJ

Wellness at the Waterfront is sponsored by The Essex County Parks Foundation and The Zoological Society of New Jersey. For more information, call 973-731-5800, ext. 506 or visit www.essexcountynj.org.