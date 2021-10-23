Maplewood Hosts National Drug Take Back Day October 23

From the Township of Maplewood:

Saturday, October 23, 2021 is Drug Take Back Day. You can drop off unused, expired pills and vape pens without the batteries at the Maplewood Police Department, located 1618 Springfield Avenue, from 10 PM to 2 PM.

National Drug Take Back Day happens twice a year in April and October. However, anyone can drop off unused or expired medications throughout the year in the designated drop box located in the lobby of the Maplewood Police Department, located at 1618 Springfield Avenue. Since its initial installation, the police department has successfully collected more than 32 pounds of medications from the drop box every 3-4 months.

According to the Essex County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team (ADAPT), “Research shows that 70% of individuals who abuse prescription and or over-the-counter medication get access to them from the medicine cabinet or household of a friend or family member. Raising awareness about prescription and over-the counter medication abuse and building a safe and healthy community are the key goals of this project” (2021).

As a reminder, please DO NOT dispose of medications down the sink or flush down the toilet because it contaminates the water system, the environment, and harms wildlife. The proper way to dispose of expired or unused medication is by securing the medications in a plastic bag and disposing of them at one of these designated locations (Permanent Prescription Medication Drop Box Locations) or crush them and mix them together with coffee grounds and dispose with regular trash.

The Maplewood-South Orange Municipal Alliances and the Tobacco Free for a Healthy NJ Organization are raising awareness that Thursday, November 18, 2021 is National Great American Smoke Out Day. According to the NJ Quitline, “smoking and vaping can affect how your body responds to COVID-19, putting you at greater risk for serious adverse reactions” (2020).

Quitting smoking is a process, that looks different for everyone and some ways to quit work better than others. Let November 18 be your day to start your journey toward a smoke-free life. Call the NJ Quitline today at 1-866-657-8677 to speak to a live Quit Coach and to receive support services.

For additional information, please refer to the link topics below:

Safe Syringe Disposal

Tobacco Free New Jersey Website

Questions can be directed to the Maplewood Health Department at (973) 762-8120.